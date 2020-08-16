Following unprecedented electoral chaos, Puerto Rico primaries resume without issue

Puerto Rico resumed its local primaries without significant issues on Sunday, a week since electoral officials suspended the event when precincts across the island did not receive ballots or began the voting process late after a delay in the arrival of voting materials.

According to the Associated Press, over 60 of the island’s 110 electoral precincts opened to voters on Aug 16. Officials from the island’s main parties, the pro-territorial status Popular Democratic Party (PDP) and the pro-statehood New Progressive Party (NPP), said that ballots had arrived on time to voting centers and reported no major delays. The majority of polling places were slated to close at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Sunday’s proceedings stood in stark contrast to the first round of primaries on Aug. 9, when most voters were unable to cast ballots after showing up at their assigned polling place. Hector Luis Acevedo, an election expert and electoral law professor told the Miami Herald over email that he opined that the second round of elections had gone “very well” and had been “an example of civic virtue.”

He added that was left to deal with was the selection of a new president for the elections commission (CEE for its Spanish initials.) There have been widespread calls for the head of the electoral entity, Juan Ernesto Dávila, to resign. Public officials and private citizens on the island alike have faulted the CEE, among others, for the botched primaries.

Last week, the Supreme Court of Puerto Rico evaluated five lawsuits related to the botched primaries from four of the five gubernatorial candidates and a private citizen. The island’s highest court ordered that votes cast on Aug. 1 were valid and that the primaries would resume Aug 16 for voting centers that never opened or weren’t open for eight hours. The unprecedented and historic debacle sparked outrage on the island, which, according to Acevedo, has had a decades-long, well-respected electoral tradition.

The Supreme Court ruling created a blueprint for the primaries to proceed. However, many Puerto Ricans worried the Supreme Court ruling did not accommodate the voters who had not cast votes despite their assigned polling places finishing the voting process last Sunday. The Miami Herald visited polling places across the metropolitan area with hours-long wait times, and voters in San Juan left polling places after experiencing long lines. And in some voting places, voters never returned to their voting centers after they opened later than expected.

On Sunday, local daily El Nuevo Día reported that voters were allegedly showing up in a San Juan voting center after not being able to cast their ballots at their assigned voting center last week. And in the western city of Mayagüez, perplexed voters showed up to polling places that did not re-open for this voting round.

