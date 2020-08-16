Following unprecedented electoral chaos, Puerto Rico primaries resume without issue

Puerto Rico resumed its local primaries without significant issues on Sunday, a week since electoral officials suspended the event when precincts across the island did not receive ballots or began the voting process late after a delay in the arrival of voting materials.
According to the Associated Press, over 60 of the island’s 110 electoral precincts opened to voters on Aug 16. Officials from the island’s main parties, the pro-territorial status Popular Democratic Party (PDP) and the pro-statehood New Progressive Party (NPP), said that ballots had arrived on time to voting centers and reported no major delays. The majority of polling places were slated to close at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Sunday’s proceedings stood in stark contrast to the first round of primaries on Aug. 9, when most voters were unable to cast ballots after showing up at their assigned polling place. Hector Luis Acevedo, an election expert and electoral law professor told the Miami Herald over email that he opined that the second round of elections had gone “very well” and had been “an example of civic virtue.”
He added that was left to deal with was the selection of a new president for the elections commission (CEE for its Spanish initials.) There have been widespread calls for the head of the electoral entity, Juan Ernesto Dávila, to resign. Public officials and private citizens on the island alike have faulted the CEE, among others, for the botched primaries.
Last week, the Supreme Court of Puerto Rico evaluated five lawsuits related to the botched primaries from four of the five gubernatorial candidates and a private citizen. The island’s highest court ordered that votes cast on Aug. 1 were valid and that the primaries would resume Aug 16 for voting centers that never opened or weren’t open for eight hours. The unprecedented and historic debacle sparked outrage on the island, which, according to Acevedo, has had a decades-long, well-respected electoral tradition.
The Supreme Court ruling created a blueprint for the primaries to proceed. However, many Puerto Ricans worried the Supreme Court ruling did not accommodate the voters who had not cast votes despite their assigned polling places finishing the voting process last Sunday. The Miami Herald visited polling places across the metropolitan area with hours-long wait times, and voters in San Juan left polling places after experiencing long lines. And in some voting places, voters never returned to their voting centers after they opened later than expected.
On Sunday, local daily El Nuevo Día reported that voters were allegedly showing up in a San Juan voting center after not being able to cast their ballots at their assigned voting center last week. And in the western city of Mayagüez, perplexed voters showed up to polling places that did not re-open for this voting round.
On Sunday afternoon, the island was awaiting results for which candidates from the leading local parties will be going to the general elections. The PDP and the NPP both held primaries to choose candidates for the governorship. Candidates were also competing for seats in the Senate and House of Representatives and some municipal mayorships. The results from the first portion of the primaries were also to be released Sunday after the Supreme Court in its ruling ordered they could not be published before the primaries resumed Aug. 16.
On Sunday, the five gubernatorial candidates, who spent the last week in the final throes of campaigning and caravanning, called on their supporters to go out and vote.
Carmen Yulin Cruz, two-term mayor of San Juan and PDP gubernatorial candidate, posted a photograph of a map of all the municipalities that had yet to vote on Twitter. In another tweet, she stated that the “eyes of the world were on PR” and that Puerto Ricans’ “hearts wanted to regain hope.” She also advised poll officers to “watch for a clean [voting] process.” Pedro Pierluisi, who is running to be governor for the NPP, posted campaign-tailored informational videos about which municipality would have polling centers open on Sunday and urged voters to show up to the urns.
On local station WAPA-TV, Senator Eduardo Bhatia, a PDP gubernatorial candidate, also called for Puerto Ricans to go out and vote and “focus on what was important,” saying that he would combat corruption in the island’s government.
Governor Wanda Vázquez and Carlos “Charlie” Delgado Altieri, mayor of the coastal town of Isabela and a PDP gubernatorial candidate, spoke about the extended primary proceedings.
Vazquez, who is running to keep her office against former resident commissioner Pedro Pierluisi, held an election-day press conference. She doubled down on her calls for where she repeated her calls for the CEE president to resign.
Meanwhile, Delgado Altieri told El Nuevo Día in an exclusive interview that he hoped the elections commission would guarantee an electoral process where “the will of the people prevails.”
The AP contributed reporting to this story.