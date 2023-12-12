Following science damaged economy and children’s education, says Rishi Sunak

Scientists are not 'incapable of error', Rishi Sunak tells the Covid Inquiry - PA

Following the science during Covid had an “unfortunate consequence”, Rishi Sunak has said, as he highlighted the damage done to the economy and children’s education by lockdowns.

Scientists are not perfect or “incapable of error”, the Prime Minister pointed out, and even as late as October 2020 there was a lack of evidence for what measures did and did not work.

As a result, less consideration was given to the “serious impacts” of lockdowns on society, he said in a written witness statement to the Covid Inquiry published on Tuesday.

Mr Sunak reveals in his witness statement that more people stayed at home than the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) had expected, and as a result only 10 per cent of children were back at school by mid-June 2020, when Sage had assumed 50 per cent would be.

Over three years later, tens of thousands of children have never returned to the classroom and more than one in five pupils missed at least 10 per cent of school sessions in the last academic year.

When he gave evidence to the inquiry on Monday, Mr Sunak said too many people worked from home during the pandemic, and in his written statement he makes clear that an over-reliance on scientific advice was to blame.

He writes: “It was probably underappreciated more widely how uncertain the ‘science’ itself was, and how capable of changing it was, as new information came to light.

“Just because it was scientists rather than politicians making recommendations, it did not mean they were perfect, incapable of error or evolution in their thinking. Indeed, a Sage readout from Oct 8 2020 noted there was ‘generally a strong sense that the evidence base on what measures do and don’t work [was] lacking’.”

Mr Sunak says that Sage advice was valuable and important, but: “The significant status and prominence attached to it did have, in my view, an unfortunate consequence, which was that less consideration was given to other factors outside of their focus, despite the serious impacts that we would see in a number of areas of society, including non Covid-19 related health outcomes.”

As early as Apr 1 2020, just days into the first national lockdown, Treasury officials informed the then chancellor that people were interpreting the lockdown measures far more stringently than had been anticipated when they were put in place.

Despite schools being kept open for key workers, less than 2 per cent of children were attending school at that point, when the Government had expected 20 per cent. The stay at home, save lives message was “swamping more nuanced guidance and the reality of the Government position”, the Treasury officials warned.

By mid June 2020, the proportion of children attending school had crept up to 10 per cent, when Sage had assumed school attendance would be up to 50 per cent by then. Briefing notes prepared for Mr Sunak ahead of a meeting on Jun 19 2020 told him: “Data suggest we have been more cautious than Sage anticipated in May.”

Molly Kingsley, of the parents’ group UsForThem, said the disclosures in Mr Sunak’s statement raised fresh questions about the Government’s pandemic response.

She said: “It’s not clear why with attendance figures falling far below expectations there was not a concerted effort to get pupils back into school to the levels envisaged and forecast.

“Once again the failure speaks to the lack of prioritisation of children’s welfare during a tragic period of misgovernance for our young people.”

