Follow The Match live: Tiger Woods/Peyton Manning vs. Phil Mickelson/Tom Brady

Welcome to a live blog of The Match: Champions For Charity.

We’ll keep you up to date, hole-by-hole, right here, as Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning tee up against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. The showdown begins Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

Heading in, Vegas has pegged Woods and Manning as the betting favorites. Mostly, though, everyone’s just hoping Part 2 is better than Part 1.

Join us Sunday.













