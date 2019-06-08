Follow Live: Raptors vs. Warriors Game 4

Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green look to lead the Toronto Raptors to victory in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

The Toronto Raptors look to take a commanding 3-1 lead over the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Follow along here for instant updates throughout the game.

Pre-game

A quick reminder to calm everyone’s nerves tonight.

#WeTheNorth have outscored the Warriors in 10 of the 12 quarters played so far in the NBA Finals — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) June 8, 2019

the raptors can move within one win of an nba championship with a victory tonight. it won’t be easy but read that first sentence again. this is really the world we live in. — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 8, 2019

Kevin Durant is still out for the Warriors, but Klay Thompson will suit up on an undisclosed minutes count after missing Game 3 due to a hamstring injury.

Klay Thompson's minutes will be based on feel. No word of a firm minutes limit. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) June 7, 2019

Warriors center Kevon Looney, who was previously ruled out of the series, will play tonight.

Kevon Looney is going to give it a go, says Kerr — William Lou (@william_lou) June 7, 2019

Kawhi Leonard explained why he left Norm Powell hanging before Game 3 tipped off, and had an unintentionally funny description, per always.

Our own Amit Mann, Kishan Mistry and William Lou are at Oracle Arena for Game 4. Follow them throughout the series at @Amit_Mann, @_kishanmistry, @william_lou, along with our own Vivek Jacob (@VivekMJacob) and Alex Wong (@steven_lebron)

