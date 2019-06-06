Follow Live: Raptors vs. Warriors Game 3

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is looking to steer his team past the Golden State Warriors during Game 3 of the NBA Finals. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The Toronto Raptors look to take back home-court advantage against the Golden State Warriors during Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena.

Follow along here for instant updates.

2nd quarter

Siakam continues to roast the Warriors, particularly with his left hand. They have no answer for him when he picks up a head of steam. 50-38 Raptors

Siakam is having an excellent night, particularly against the Warriors’ slower bigs.

pascal's growth throughout the postseason >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> — alex (@steven_lebron) June 6, 2019

Raptors are currently 11-of-11 from the free-throw line.

DeMarcus Cousins gets a nearly impossible bank shot to fall with his back facing the basket, but his appeal for a foul isn’t heard. On the next play, the Raptors find Fred VanVleet in the corner who nails a three. 41-31 Raptors

1st quarter

after one: Raptors 36, Warriors 29



Kawhi + Danny each with nine points, Marc with eight for the Raps.



Steph with 17 for the Warriors.



Raps shooting 55 percent, Warriors 46 percent. — Holly MacKenzie (@stackmack) June 6, 2019

Danny Green has come alive during the first quarter and gets another corner three to fall, while Draymond attempts a half-court shot to end the quarter, which doesn’t fall, to end a pretty optimal first quarter for the Raptors. 36-29 Raptors

Bucket. Leonard throws down a vicious dunk on Jordan Bell and completes the and-1 opportunity.

Unfortunately, Draymond Green counters and gets an and-1 of his own on the next possession. 33-26 Raptors

TOOK IT LEFT 🖐🏽 pic.twitter.com/1SacY3baC0 — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) June 6, 2019

Gasol continues to punish the Warriors’ center rotation, this time gliding past Andrew Bogut for an uncontested dunk, and he’s up to eight points. It appears that the Warriors will need an all-timer from Curry tonight, who has 12 of their 16 points. 26-16 Raptors

Board man gets paid, as Leonard takes it down the court and finds Danny Green in the corner for a three. 24-14 Raptors

Kawhi finds an open green in the corner on the break #wethenorth pic.twitter.com/nhDu40Gvuq — Sam Holako (@rapsfan) June 6, 2019

Siakam and Gasol are working perfectly in tandem, first with Siakam getting a stepback to fall, then Gasol cuts aggressively for an easy layup, after Siakam finds him with a perfect pass. Curry counters with a three, but there’s plenty to be optimistic about. 19-12 Raptors

Love when Siakam eats smaller guys for dinner and spits them out. pic.twitter.com/qwLYMzc4Zr — Raptors Republic (@raptorsrepublic) June 6, 2019

Pascal Siakam posts up Shaun Livingston for an easy bucket, the Raptors are cruising early as a timeout is called. 15-7 Raptors

Gasol is being aggressive early, a much-needed development for the Raptors. And though it took a while for him to get on the scoresheet, Kawhi Leonard gets a bucket. Board man gets paid.

Kyle Lowry opens the scoring for the Raptors and we’re underway. Steph Curry counters with a bucket of his own and after Marc Gasol gets the benefit of a late foul call, Curry hits a three. Pascal Siakam immediately gets a bucket in the post and we’re off to a quick start. 6-5 Raptors

Pre-game

No.

Not now Norm lol pic.twitter.com/sFaoXPVTQs — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 6, 2019

They remixed O Canada why — William Lou (@william_lou) June 6, 2019

Every game is a must-win but this certainly gives added importance and urgency for the Raptors to get the victory on the road.

i don't know how i feel about tonight suddenly being a must-win for the raptors on the road — alex (@steven_lebron) June 6, 2019

After initially being considered a game-time decision and rendered on the active roster, Klay Thompson is out tonight. Shaun Livingston will take his spot in the starting lineup for the Warriors.

Sources: Klay Thompson (hamstring) will not play in Game 3 of NBA Finals. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 6, 2019

Not to be outdone, Vince Carter is also in the house tonight.

Vince Carter somehow still looks 20 years old 🔥 pic.twitter.com/td6fe8NGo6 — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 6, 2019

Presumptive top-5 pick R.J. Barrett is hanging out with former Raptors legend Chris Bosh.

Canadian RJ Barrett chopping it up with @Raptors legend Chris Bosh 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/AbFo4LqW9e — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 6, 2019

Toronto mayor John Tory did his best Drake impression in Jurassic Park, cheering on the Raptors for Game 3.

Toronto Mayor @JohnTory is channeling his inner Drake and going with the @Raptors tonight. pic.twitter.com/0xwytEz7FT — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 6, 2019

Our own Amit Mann, Kishan Mistry and William Lou are at Oracle Arena for Game 3. Follow them throughout the series at @Amit_Mann, @_kishanmistry, @william_lou, along with our own Vivek Jacob (@VivekMJacob) and Alex Wong (@steven_lebron)

