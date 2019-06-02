Follow Live: Raptors vs. Warriors Game 2

Kawhi Leonard looks to lead the Toronto Raptors past the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Toronto Raptors are looking to take a commanding 2-0 series lead against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday evening.

Follow along here for instant updates throughout the game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

2nd quarter

KEVIN???!??!



Drake troll game update for Game 2 pic.twitter.com/qrJyoRWiJ4 — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 3, 2019

VanVleet continues to a force for the Raptors and drains a huge three, forcing Steve Kerr to a call a timeout. The Raptors’ bench has been thriving lately. 32-28 Raptors

1st quarter

Serge Ibaka makes his biggest impact of the game to date, getting his own rebound twice and finally tips it in with 0.7 seconds left. Curry almost drains a nearly impossible three from an impossible distance but it rims out. 27-26 Raptors

Green and VanVleet help the Raptors put together a mini-run of their own, but it’s halted when VanVleet gets his second foul of the game, and Steph Curry makes a pair of free throws. 25-25

Golden State roars back with an 10-0 run of its own and unfortunately, Lowry draws his second foul of the game. Danny Green enters the game in his place. 23-19 Warriors

Yahoo Sports Canada’s Kishan Mistry documented the Siakam alley-oop perfectly:

AIR SIAKAM 🌶 pic.twitter.com/4r4ZDLCpaq — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 3, 2019

Story continues

D-League Finals MVP. Most Improved Player (likely!) and NBA Finals MVP for Pascal Siakam in the span of three years? Yes, we’re here for it, and Siakam could have it all after throwing down a thunderous dunk off an alley-oop, from a lob by Fred VanVleet. 19-13 Raptors

The Klay Thompson Show is in full swing after draining another three, but Lowry isn’t messing around either, drawing and-1 opportunity after gamely jumping into Thompson and getting the bucket to foul. Thompson, for all his shooting exploits, already has two fouls of his own. 17-13 Raptors

Kyle Lowry drains an open three and the Raptors re-take the lead. And after Leonard gets another bucket, Lowry draws a charge and Scotiabank Arena erupts for the first time since tip-off, earning a “LOWRY, LOWRY!” chant from the Raptors’ faithful. 12-9 Raptors

It’s early but Klay Thompson has all 9 points for the Warriors while the rest of the team is shooting 0-of-6 and it doesn’t appear he’s cooling down, while drawing a foul on Kyle Lowry at the rim. It only takes one shot for Thompson to became arguably the league’s most dangerous scorer when he gets going, but he finally misses a free throw. We’ll see what happens from here onward. 9-7 Warriors

The decision to start DeMarcus Cousins doesn’t appear to be working out, as the Warriors center already has two fouls.

Kawhi Leonard opens the scoring with a swish and it’s hard not to feel all of the feelings. After both teams trade misses, Klay Thompson hits a three, but Leonard matches with his own. It’s early, but Kawhi isn’t messing around tonight. 5-3 Raptors

Pre-game

Hard not to be emotional pic.twitter.com/Dy1XjXaeqw — William Lou (@william_lou) June 2, 2019

DeMarcus Cousins will get the start at center for the Warriors tonight. Jordan Bell started during Game 1 and it’ll be compelling to see how Golden State’s rotation at center holds up against Toronto’s Marc Gasol.

DeMarcus Cousins, I'm told, is being moved into the Game 2 starting lineup by Warriors Coach Steve Kerr — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 2, 2019

Former President Barack Obama is in the house for Game 2.

Kawhi Leonard is arguably the best player in the league and the new drip is phenomenal.

ALL EYES ON KAWHI.



Kawhi Leonard warming up in a black and gold colorway of the New Balance OMN1S for Game 2 of the NBA Finals. pic.twitter.com/CXz99CvYWR — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 2, 2019

Our own Vivek Jacob, William Lou, Amit Mann, Kishan Mistry and Alex Wong are at Scotiabank Arena for Game 2 of the Finals. Follow them on Twitter throughout the series at @VivekMJacob, @william_lou, @amit_mann, @_kishanmistry and @steven_lebron.

More Raptors coverage from Yahoo Sports