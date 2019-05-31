Follow Live: Raptors vs. Warriors Game 1

Kawhi Leonard will be counted upon to lead the Toronto Raptors to their first title in franchise history. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

For the first time in franchise history, the Toronto Raptors will be playing in the NBA Finals, hosting the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors in Game 1.

Follow along here for instant updates throughout the game.

2nd quarter

Isiah Thomas, Muggsy Bogues, Charles Oakley, Jerome Williams, Dell Curry, Tracy McGrady, Morris Peterson, Chris Bosh, and Damon Stoudamire get together at midcourt for shoutouts between quarters. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) May 31, 2019

1st quarter

Shaun Livingston hits two free throws to cap off the quarter. So far, so good for the Raptors. 25-21 Raptors

Leonard misses a jumper and the Warriors take off, but Alfonzo McKinnie is called for a travel. Lowry tries to hit a deep three but misses, but the Warriors can’t take advantage. Siakam eventually drains a three after both teams trade several misses, extending the lead. 25-19 Raptors

It’s a game of runs, however, and the Raptors storm back, first with a bucket from Kyle Lowry, then with a jumper from Fred VanVleet. 22-19 Raptors

The Raptors can never relax, however, as Curry quickly responds with a three. On the next play, Siakam barrels into Draymond and gets called for a charge. Golden State recovers from a broken possession which leads to a Curry three, and after a Kawhi miss, Thompson throws down an uncontested dunk. 19-18 Warriors

Siakam posts up Bell and gets a floater to fall. On the other end, Thompson misses a three, Gasol corrals the rebound, and after Siakam finds him back again inside the paint, the Raptors’ center draws a foul from Draymond and goes to the line. Gasol hits both free throws and is off to a great start. 18-11 Raptors

Leonard comes up with a steal and after Gasol has all day to take a three, he steps into it and drains it. After the Warriors miss a shot, Green takes off in transition for a layup and the Raptors are rolling. The DEFENSE chant is out in full force, but Draymond gets his first basket of the game. 14-11 Raptors

this raptors crowd is incredible. truly one of a kind. it took 24 seasons and a lot of disappointment along the way. but this crowd is confident. — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) May 31, 2019

Leonard misses a pull-up three in transition, and Golden State gets into its halfcourt offense, which culminates in a bucket for Jordan Bell. A timeout is taken by the Raptors, as they’ve weathered the first round of punches from the Warriors pretty well thus far. 9-9

Curry attempts a spinning three off the dribble and misses, but Green can’t capitalize on a three-point attempt. Draymond Green’s shot doesn’t go, and on the next sequence, Pascal Siakam kicks it out to Marc Gasol for a three and the Raptors have their first lead of the game. 9-7 Raptors

Green’s on the board with a huge three, but Thompson drains a jumper quickly. Leonard’s outstanding playoff run continues, and he steps into a three and nails it. However, Curry isn’t messing around and responds with an instantaneous bucket. Hold onto your hats, folks, this is going to be a fun one. 7-6 Warriors

Klay Thompson attempts a floater but it doesn’t go, but Danny Green missed a three on the next possession. Unfortunately for the Raptors, Steph Curry gamely gets to the free-throw line, baiting Kawhi Leonard into an early foul. Curry, the greatest free-throw shooter of all-time, drains them both. 2-0 Warriors

Pre-game

Maple Leafs star John Tavares is on hand to support the Raptors tonight.

How could you not be hyped after watching this?

Despite Paul Pierce predicting a Raptors’ victory, the fans at Scotiabank Arena greeted him with a chorus of boos.

Raptors fans chanting “Paul Pierce sucks” before Game 1. PP loving it. pic.twitter.com/Ep9GfcEGsD — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) May 31, 2019

The fans saw Paul Pierce and did the right thing. — Vivek Jacob (@VivekMJacob) May 31, 2019

Jordan Bell will start at center for the Warriors, while DeMarcus Cousins and Kevon Looney start the game on the bench.

Jordan Bell gets the start at C for Golden State. The usuals for Toronto. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) May 31, 2019

Drake has done a masterful done job of trolling throughout the playoffs and he’s back in top form ahead of Game 1, wearing a Dell Curry Raptors jersey to Scotiabank Arena.

Drake pulled up in the Dell Curry jersey 😂👀 pic.twitter.com/5WEnUaLRJb — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) May 31, 2019

Drake’s here in a Dell Curry Raptors jersey. Well played. — William Lou (@william_lou) May 31, 2019

The Raptors are the talk of the town and received well wishes from the children at SickKids.

The Steph Curry Warmup Experience has come to Toronto, and the Warriors’ superstar guard is draining shots from halfcourt with ease.

📍 Steph range pic.twitter.com/7VLivA2kEn — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 30, 2019

Toronto rapper and icon Kardinal Offishall is firing up the crowd at Jurassic Park.

adam silver opens his nba finals presser by shouting out james naismith and the toronto huskies. the nba finals are officially canadian. — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) May 31, 2019

Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper is in attendance Thursday.

Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper is at the #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/1YeRjjmaLk — NEWSTALK1010 (@NEWSTALK1010) May 30, 2019

Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia has arrived in style.

Toronto Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia arrived to a hero's welcome at Scotiabank Arena before Game 1 of the NBA Finals 📹 @RLeesam #Toronto #Raptors #NBAFinals2019 pic.twitter.com/hIjv95JzXv — blogTO (@blogTO) May 31, 2019

Warriors superstar Kevin Durant has already been ruled out for Game 1 and it appears highly unlikely that he’ll be able to suit up for Game 2.

Steve Kerr called it a “long shot” Kevin Durant will get a full practice in Toronto. That makes it appear unlikely Durant will play in Game 2 on Sunday since Kerr wants him to get a full practice before returning — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) May 30, 2019

Nurse says he may expand his rotation to 10 tonight in order to get a feel for the series — William Lou (@william_lou) May 30, 2019

Raptors forward OG Anunoby was ruled out prior to the game. Anunoby hasn’t played throughout the playoffs after undergoing an appendectomy on April 12. The 21-year-old was listed as questionable prior to the game, and Vivek Jacob reported that Anunoby could play in Game 2.

Our own Vivek Jacob, William Lou, Amit Mann, Kishan Mistry and Alex Wong are at Scotiabank Arena for Game 1 of the Finals. Follow them on Twitter throughout the series at @VivekMJacob, @william_lou, @amit_mann, @_kishanmistry and @steven_lebron.

