Follow Live: Raptors vs. Bucks, Game 6

Second quarter

The Bucks now have five offensive rebounds to the Raptors’ zero, 19 total rebounds to the Raptors’ eight. Their season is on the line and their intensity and effort is reflecting it.

Leonard picks up his second foul with 9:29 remaining, Gasol checks out for Siakam. Bucks lead 35-23.

Kawhi is back in to start the second quarter alongside Gasol, VanVleet, Ibaka and Powell. Bucks going with Bledsoe, Middleton, Brogdon, Ilyasova and Lopez.

First quarter

Oh no! The Bucks close the first quarter on a 15-2 run to take a commanding 31-18 lead. Malcolm Brogdon has been great with eight points on a perfect 3-for-3, Ersan Ilyasova and George Hill have popped up with 10 points off the bench and Giannis looks dangerous. He’s only got five points but four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. The Raptors have their work cut out for them, not unlike Game 5.

Fred VanVleet and Serge Ibaka check into the game for Marc Gasol and Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry maintains his aggressive start with a trip to the line and making both. Bucks lead 21-18 with 2:50 to play.

Stormin’ Norman! Powell, checking in for the dismal Green, grabs a rebound and races down the court for an and-1 bucket that ties the game at 16. Nick Nurse quickly calls timeout though as the Bucks come back with five straight points of their own.

After Milwaukee jumped out to a 14-6 lead, the Raptors quickly bring it back to 14-11 with five minutes remaining thanks to Kyle Lowry. He sticks a three in the face of Khris Middleton and then bats the ball away twice on the defensive end, the second one leading to a Kawhi Leonard breakaway and two free throws.

KLOW WANTS IT pic.twitter.com/3l0RHxNN5f — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) May 26, 2019

Strategically, the Bucks have come out looking the same as Game 5, matching up Brook Lopez on Pascal Siakam defensively, and Giannis Antetokounmpo on Marc Gasol.

Bucks lead 9-6 with 7:44 remaining in the first quarter at the first timeout. Khris Middleton looks eager to atone for his Game 5 dud with two early threes. Danny Green can’t buy a bucket right now, missing two wide open shots from the corner.

Hello and welcome to Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals where the Toronto Raptors carry a 3-2 series lead and will look to close out the Milwaukee Bucks on their home floor.

The Bucks didn’t lose three games in a row all season and, after leading 2-0, are now dealing with the most adversity they’ve faced all campaign. Toronto, meanwhile, is 7-2 on their home floor these playoffs and have consistently improved as each series has gone along.

The winner of the best-of-seven series will advance to face the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Pre-game notes

Patrick McCaw has returned to the Raptors after leaving for personal reasons, but is still listed as out.

Malcolm Brogdon will continue to start for the Bucks in place of Nikola Mirotic and the Raptors will continue with their same starting lineup.

Kawhi Leonard needs 11 points to pass Jonas Valanciunas for third all-time in playoff scoring for the Raptors, behind Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan.

