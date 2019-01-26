Follow Live: NHL All-Stars hit the ice for Skills competition
Before the NHL’s four divisions battle it out for a little mid-season bonus at the All-Star 3-on-3 tournament, the 44 players selected for the showcase weekend will offer a preview of their rather robust skill sets.
Between the Hardest Shot, Fastest Skater and Accurate Shooter, the NHL All-Star Skills competition on Saturday night in San Jose is sure to amaze — or at minimum mildly impress.
Follow along here for all the action
Events to come:
Bridgestone NHL Fastest Skater
Gatorade NHL Puck Control
Ticketmaster NHL Save Streak
Enterprise NHL Premier Passer
SAP NHL Hardest Shot
Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting
