Follow Live: NHL free agency begins with all eyes on Panarin

It seems to be starting earlier and earlier every summer, but the NHL free agent period has now officially arrived. And it leaves just one thing to do now, as one NHL GM told TSN’s Gord Miller:

It’s time to give out some bad contracts.

Here are the agreements brokered on July 1:

McElhinney lands with Tampa Bay

After a historic regular season, the Bolts have found a way to improve. Now backing Vezina winner Andrei Vasilevskiy is Curtis McElhinney, who is coming off a brilliant season in Carolina.

With the @TBLightning signing Curtis McElhinney today it’s looks like Louis Domingue is on the block. — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) July 1, 2019

Rangers deal Vesey to Sabres

Jimmy Vesey’s run in New York is through. The Rangers have dealt him to Buffalo for a future third-round draft pick.

We have acquired forward Jimmy Vesey from the @NYRangers in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.



Details: https://t.co/BZhDcuKMYP pic.twitter.com/LpgaJrM8dp — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) July 1, 2019

Andrej Sekera signs with Stars

Fresh off being bought out by the Oilers, the veteran Sekera has landed with the Dallas Stars. He’ll join Jim Montgomery’s fleet on a $1.5 million deal including incentives.

Expect DAL to sign recently bought-out defenceman Andrej Sekera to a one-year contract today. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2019

Jackets lock up Korpisalo

With Sergei Bobrovsky expected to be on the move, the Blue Jackets have given Joonas Korpisalo the chance to establish his value on a one-year deal. Korpisalo is for the moment slated to be the No. 1 netminder in Columbus with entry-level addition Elvis Merzlikins also under contract.

Oilers to add Markus Granlund

Markus Granlund will complete the tour of Western Canada. After stints with Calgary and Vancouver, he will land in Edmonton on a one-year deal, where he can recoup some of the value he’s lost in his recent injury-impacted seasons.

Granlund is apparently slotted for the fourth-line centre role despite seeing more time on the wing in recent seasons.

Hainsey, Ennis set to sign in Ottawa

New coach D.J. Smith will have plenty of familiar faces with him in Ottawa. In addition to Zaitsev and Brown, veterans Ron Hainsey and Tyler Ennis will apparently also trade in their Leafs sweaters for Senators colours. Hainsey will apparently earn $3.5 million, while there’s no word yet on Ennis’s deal.

The DJ express in full force in Ottawa...

Leafs now Senators



Hainsey

Ennis

Zaitsev

Brown — John Shannon (@JSportsnet) July 1, 2019

Jason Spezza to sign with the Leafs

Toronto has bought up some depth and versatility on the cheap, apparently signing veteran centre Jason Spezza to a league-minimum agreement, or close to it. Spezza figures to be an upgrade on Frederik Gauthier on the fourth line, but his presence and ability to move up lend management options down the middle, even if he’s lost much of his fastball.

Leafs trade Nikita Zaitsev, Connor Brown to Senators in package for Cody Ceci

After the Maple Leafs paid out Nikita Zaitsev’s signing bonus on Monday morning, they officially completed the long-rumoured six-player trade with the Senators. Toronto does create some cap space in the immediate term by including Connor Brown in the deal, but the cap flexibility achieved with the agreement is mainly reserved for the future. Zaitsev was owed $4.5 million for the next five seasons.

Ceci is a restricted free agent and arbitration eligible, and could probably command more, but it’s expected that he will sign for the same $4.5 million promised to Zaitsev. A right-shot defender with holes in his game and apparently matching salaries, Ceci slots perfectly into the right side on the second pair ... almost too perfectly. It’s not a guarantee that he improves the production offered from that position, but he will have the opportunity.

PuckPedia has a full breakdown:

