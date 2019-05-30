Follow Live: Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final

Bruins clearly fired up for this one. (Getty)

Follow along for live updates on Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Boston Bruins lead the series 1-0 after a 4-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Monday night.

First period buzzer: 2-2

Recap: Fast paced, fun-times. If you wanted goals, you got em. If you wanted hits, you got em. If you wanted another reffing controversy, what’s wrong with you? (you got it though).

An awkward hit on Grzelcyk sends him to the dressing room. Sundqvist was assessed a 2 minute penalty, but Twitter referees think he deserved more. A reffing controversy in the playoffs? That doesn’t sound right.

Absolutely certain that Bruins and Blues fans will come to a civil consensus over this one.



............................... Thoughts?



(🎥 @HeresYourReplay) pic.twitter.com/s2OtXasJHp — Yahoo Sports NHL (@YahooSportsNHL) May 30, 2019

ST. LOUIS GOAL: 2-2

Man what a boring period..... Tarasenko extends his point streak to 8 games after a great second effort to put his own rebound upstairs on Rask. We’re all tied up!

You want to talk about second effort?



Vladimir Tarasenko doesn't quit on the chance and the game is tied at two. Eight-game point streak for No. 91. pic.twitter.com/9NAUm0fkne — Cristiano Simonetta (@CMS_74_) May 30, 2019

BOSTON GOAL: 2-1

Holyyyy slow down guys I cant type that fasgt! 36 seconds later Boston’s fourth line strikes to take the lead on another five-hole goal with absolutely no slot coverage by the Blues after a sloppy giveaway.

The #NHLBruins respond with a goal from Nordstrom less than a minute later to take a 2-1 lead pic.twitter.com/DlBRlVr8sw — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 30, 2019

ST. LOUIS GOAL: 1-1

Robert Bortuzzo, pure legend, gets one back for the Blues from a wide angle shot which deflects off a Bruins player and past Rask. A lucky bounce they needed.

BOSTON GOAL: 1-0

Staying out of the box was one of St. Louis’s areas to improve going into Game 2, and that plan lasted exactly 3:55 into the first period. Blais was called for goalie interference after driving the net and hitting Rask in the process.

Naturally, Boston makes St. Louis pay as Pastrnak makes a nifty pass to a wide open Coyle, who puts it past Binnington five-hole.

The Boston boy finds net first! The @NHLBruins take the 1-0 lead early in the first period.



Watch the #StanleyCup Final here: https://t.co/svSJ7srvwn pic.twitter.com/ygMvxk72qG — #StanleyCup on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) May 30, 2019

Pre game

Some familiar faces tonight as the Boston banner captains!

Remember the Rock’ em Sock’ em hit that Torey Krug laid on Robert Thomas in Game 1? Well it seems that Thomas might have some residual effects from the steamroller, and won’t be in the lineup for Game 2.

Robby Fabbri has taken his spot on the third line.

The most Bruins sequence of all time



(🎥 @HeresYourReplay) pic.twitter.com/EjfsUZRYit — Yahoo Sports NHL (@YahooSportsNHL) May 28, 2019

