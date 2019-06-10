Follow live: Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final

Follow along for live action from Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. (Getty)

Shipping off to Boston for a winner takes all Game 7 on Wednesday night.

Below is play-by-play action from Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Third period:

Final buzzer: 5-1 Boston

#StanleyCup stays in his case thanks to Tuukka. Rask has been unconscious in elimination games this spring- .973 save percentage:



TOR Game 6 - 22/24

TOR Game 7 - 32/33

CBJ Game 6 - 39/39

CAR Game 4 - 24/24

STL Game 6 - 28/29

Total: 145/149 for .973



Game 7. Wednesday in Boston. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 10, 2019

BOSTON GOAL, 5-1

Chara scores a long distance empty net goal with 2:19 left make it 5-1.

BOSTON GOAL, 4-1

That died quickly. The Bruins take a commanding lead with less than 6 minutes to play in the third on a turnover leading to a Pastrnak goal. The first 5-on-5 goal for Boston’s top line this series.

ST. LOUIS GOAL, 3-1

There’s life again! Ryan O’Reilly lights the fire with one that sneaks in on Rask for his 7th goal, and franchise record-tying 21st point of the playoffs.

BOSTON GOAL, 3-0

Kuhlman scores in his Cup Final debut to extend Boston’s lead to 3-0. It’s looking like Game 7 is almost a guarantee. John Moore and Tuukka Rask are the only Bruins players remaining that have suited up this postseason and not scored.

BOSTON GOAL, 2-0

Brandon Carlo bounces a soft knucklepuck in from the point to extend Boston’s lead to two. Things just got a bit more urgent for St. Louis in Game 6.

#Bruins are 12-0 in the playoffs when leading after two periods. Yes, I said 12-0. #StlBlues are 2-6 when trailing after two. #StanleyCup — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) June 10, 2019

Second period:

Buzzer: 1-0 Bruins

No goals were scored in the second period, and the Bruins still lead the shot count 20-19. Twenty minutes will decide if Boston will extend their series, or if St. Louis can come back and make history on home ice.

Rask and McAvoy make one of the most puzzling saves of the series so far to keep the Bruins ahead 1-0.

Puck goes off post, off Rask’s back and Charlie McAvoy saves it pic.twitter.com/ZT7KQBzyZo — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 10, 2019

Oh my god, how did this not go in? pic.twitter.com/gKmovy4jpC — Ryan Quigley (@RP_Quigs) June 10, 2019

Incredible vision from McAvoy that sends Heinen on a quick break, and a perfect stick lift from Pietrangelo to deny the shot.

Great pass from McAvoy, great stick lift from Pietrangelo. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/DYgqtTLWat — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) June 10, 2019

First period:

Buzzer: 1-0 Boston

Fairly even period, shots are 11-10 for Boston. Both teams had power-play opportunities, and Boston capitalized on its 5-on-3 chance, as expected. St. Louis’s forecheck has been great at hemming the Bruins in their own end, and Rask has looked outstanding so far.

BOSTON GOAL, 1-0

A 5-on-3 goal for Marchand gets the Bruins on the board first. He’s now tallied 22 points in 23 playoff games. The Bruins’ power play remains lethal.

Pre game:

Brett Hull is a few deep tonight!!!

I wanna party with Brett Hull. pic.twitter.com/NVy0UEczkT — Here's Your Replay ⬇️ (@HeresYourReplay) June 10, 2019

Brett Hull is already very drunk. pic.twitter.com/DDQWSHqC0r — Ryan Quigley (@RP_Quigs) June 10, 2019

For the last time before retirement, Blues’ anthem singer Mr. Charles Glenn saved his best for last.



