Follow Live: Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final

Ailish Forfar
NHL Editor
Yahoo Canada Sports
Game 5 between the Boston Bruins and the St. Louis Blues will determine who takes a 3-2 series lead. (Getty)
Follow along for play-by-play action from Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. The series is tied 2-2.

Second period

Final buzzer: 1-0

Maybe the best save of the game so far was by... Krejci?

Last game The Office’s Pam was in attendance, tonight it’s Jim... is Dwight or Michael next?

ST. LOUIS GOAL, 1-0

55 seconds into the period, it’s red hot Ryan O'Reilly!!! He’s got three of the Blues' past four goals on Rask, and it all comes off a beauty between the legs pass from Zach Sanford!

First period

Final buzzer: 0-0

Dynamite period by both goaltenders, sharing big saves to keep it scoreless. Bruins have the jump with shots 17-8 after 20 minutes. Extremely physical start to Game 5!

Ivan Barbashev gets away with a really high hit on Marcus Johansson, not a good look here.

Pre game

Captain Chara is announced for the starting lineups, and the applause is deafening.

A few legends on banner duty tonight.

In jaw-dropping news, Zdeno Chara is starting Game 5. He has a broken jaw. Hockey, man.

