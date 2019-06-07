Follow Live: Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final
Follow along for play-by-play action from Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. The series is tied 2-2.
Second period
Final buzzer: 1-0
Maybe the best save of the game so far was by... Krejci?
#NHLBruins David Krejci saves one here in the dying seconds of the 2nd
1-0 #StlBlues After 2 pic.twitter.com/82DenL1NUe
— Here's Your Replay ⬇️ (@HeresYourReplay) June 7, 2019
Last game The Office’s Pam was in attendance, tonight it’s Jim... is Dwight or Michael next?
So this is my life. Until I win the lottery. Or Pam finally switches to being a @NHLBruins fan.” - Jim Halpert - @johnkrasinski #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/vcpZ7iFo34
— NHL (@NHL) June 7, 2019
ST. LOUIS GOAL, 1-0
55 seconds into the period, it’s red hot Ryan O'Reilly!!! He’s got three of the Blues' past four goals on Rask, and it all comes off a beauty between the legs pass from Zach Sanford!
The second period begins with some great chances from the Blues, and then Zach Sanford and Ryan O'Reilly connected for this beauty. #stlblues #WeAllBleedBlue pic.twitter.com/dX5i9ebO65
— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) June 7, 2019
First period
Final buzzer: 0-0
Dynamite period by both goaltenders, sharing big saves to keep it scoreless. Bruins have the jump with shots 17-8 after 20 minutes. Extremely physical start to Game 5!
They say the goalie has to be your best penalty killer, and Tuukka Rask was just that for the #NHLBruins with this save. pic.twitter.com/YnBnGho8f5
— Eliteprospects (@eliteprospects) June 7, 2019
Jordan Binnington stopped all 17 shots he faced in the first period, matching his highest such total this postseason (also 17 saves in Game 2 of Second Round vs. Dallas (4-2 L). #NHLStats #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/aJCaE7Ujux
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 7, 2019
Ivan Barbashev gets away with a really high hit on Marcus Johansson, not a good look here.
Barbashev gettin a little greasy
(🎥 @HeresYourReplay) pic.twitter.com/PScDUuDRfA
— Yahoo Sports NHL (@YahooSportsNHL) June 7, 2019
Pre game
Captain Chara is announced for the starting lineups, and the applause is deafening.
The definition of a warrior. 💪
Zdeno Chara receives a very loud standing ovation from TD Garden for starting Game 3 with a broken jaw. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/jp0Anc87k4
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 7, 2019
A few legends on banner duty tonight.
Sanderson to Orr. Again.
That legendary duo joins @SpOlympicsMA athlete Missie Kennedy as tonight’s fan banner captains! pic.twitter.com/yzsnpZITgU
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 7, 2019
In jaw-dropping news, Zdeno Chara is starting Game 5. He has a broken jaw. Hockey, man.
Here comes Zdeno Chara.
The @NHLBruins captain is on the ice for warmups. pic.twitter.com/gsdhIJlSQG
— #StanleyCup on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) June 6, 2019