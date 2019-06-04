Follow Live: Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final

Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final (Getty)

Follow along for live play-by-play action from Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. Bruins lead the series 2-1 against the Blues.

First period

Buzzer: St. Louis 2 -1

Fast paced period especially for the Blues, who are playing like their future is on the line. Which it is. You can’t let Boston take a 3-1 series lead going home for Game 5. Blues have the jump in the first period.

The physicality has arrived tonight!

ST. LOUIS GOAL, 2-1

Another juicy rebound leads to a goal, this time Tarasenko puts it past Rask to take the lead. Pietrangelo makes it happen with a nifty toe drag to open up the shooting lane, and a wide open Tarasenko is there to clean up the loose puck.

BOSTON GOAL, 1-1

Charlie Coyle hops on a loose rebound from Chara’s shot and ties the game up in St. Louis. Coyle now has scored in 3 consecutive games.

ST. LOUIS GOAL, 1-0

HELLO!!! 43 seconds into the first period, Ryan O’Reilly erases the horror of Game 3 by wrapping it around the pad of Tuukka Rask. It’s his first playoff goal since Game 1 of the San Jose series. Vince Dunn gets on the scoresheet with an assist in his first game back from three weeks sidelined with injury.

The Blues have now scored 12 goals this post season within the first two minutes of a period, matching the NHL record.

Pre game

Brett Hull channelling major Hulk Hogan vibes.

Jordan Binnington looks to bounce back from his first ever NHL pull in Game 3’s loss after allowing five goals on 19 shots. He’s traditionally strong after losses, posting a 6-2 record with a 1.84 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage in the postseason.

The Blues will have two new faces from Game 3 as Oskar Sundqvist returns from suspension, and Vince Dunn returns from injury.

Keep an eye out for Boston’s power play, as they are inches away from passing the 1980-1981 New York Islanders for best power play in a single postseason.