Follow Live: Canada, Russia clash on New Year's Eve

Justin Cuthbert
Yahoo Canada Sports

Supremacy in Group A is on the line with Canada and Russia meeting on New Year’s Eve at the World Junior Hockey Championship in Vancouver. 

Track the action here!

First Period

Canada strikes inside five minutes once again in this all-important Group stage finale. With possession exchanging hands on a scrambled face-off, Owen Tippett is able to poke a puck into space for Cody Glass to one-touch past Russian goalie Pyotr Kochetkov.


Not long after though, the Russians convert on a power-play opportunity to tie the game after Morgan Frost was sent to the box for an illegal check. It was Grigori Denisenko providing the finish, digging a cross-zone feed out of his feet and inside the near post after the Russians had gained entry of the zone.


It appears that Canadian captain Max Comtois is no longer fooling the officials. Falling to the ice after a short cross check from his captain counterpart Kim Kostin, Comtois was sent to the box for embellishment, his second penalty of the night.


Kostin wasn’t impressed:


Second Period

 

Will Canada take Group A? (CP)
