Follow Live: Canada, Russia clash on New Year's Eve





Supremacy in Group A is on the line with Canada and Russia meeting on New Year’s Eve at the World Junior Hockey Championship in Vancouver.

Track the action here!

First Period

Canada strikes inside five minutes once again in this all-important Group stage finale. With possession exchanging hands on a scrambled face-off, Owen Tippett is able to poke a puck into space for Cody Glass to one-touch past Russian goalie Pyotr Kochetkov.





Not long after though, the Russians convert on a power-play opportunity to tie the game after Morgan Frost was sent to the box for an illegal check. It was Grigori Denisenko providing the finish, digging a cross-zone feed out of his feet and inside the near post after the Russians had gained entry of the zone.

Story continues





It appears that Canadian captain Max Comtois is no longer fooling the officials. Falling to the ice after a short cross check from his captain counterpart Kim Kostin, Comtois was sent to the box for embellishment, his second penalty of the night.

Listen I know I poke fun at Canada a lot but, in all seriousness, I hope Max Comtois is okay after this. You never like to see this kind of gruesome violence out there pic.twitter.com/OLGpH5yZwO — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 1, 2019





Kostin wasn’t impressed:

Kim Kostin on Comtois during intermission interview on Russian TV: ''In his previous life he worked at circus. Didn't you know that? Perhaps he watched the World Cup of soccer, Neymar is probably his best friend.'' #WJC2019 — Aivis Kalniņš (@A_Kalnins) January 1, 2019





Second Period

Will Canada take Group A? (CP)

