Follow Live: Canada looks to continue roll vs. Czech Republic

After obliterating Denmark in the opener and squeezing out a tight one against the Swiss, Canada returns to the Rogers Arena ice Saturday night and puts their 2-0 record on the line versus the Czech Republic. Track their progress here as the Canadians look to take another step in locking up top position in Group A.

First Period

Just over six minutes into the opening frame, Owen Tippett picked up the puck in the neutral zone and zipped down the left side before making his way behind the Czech goal line and throwing a nifty, blind back-pass to Max Comtois, who ripped one off a Czech defender’s rear end and in to give Canada the 1-0 lead.

Owen Tippett uses his speed to blow past the Czech defence and he blindly passed it in front. Maxime Comtois, who started the play, makes it 1-0 after coming in as the trailing player. What a play. #WJC2019 pic.twitter.com/ipiXW0R6Pp — Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisNHL) December 30, 2018





Canada’s lead was extremely short-lived, however, as it took the Czechs just 37 seconds to respond.

Playing in his first game of the tourney, Jan Jenik fed Ondrej Machala on a 2-on-1 rush to even things at one. Canadian goaltender Mike DiPietro got a piece, but not enough.

Jan Jenik, playing in his first game of the tournament, sets up Ondrej Machala in front on the odd-man rush and they tie the game up at one apiece. #WJC2019 pic.twitter.com/9UUDGNNHTg — Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisNHL) December 30, 2018





Canada regained the lead with under nine minutes remaining in the period after the Czechs were penalized for a questionable hit on Canadian defender Evan Bouchard. Ty Smith and Morgan Frost played catch at the point before Smith fired one at the net that was beautifully deflected by Brett Leason, who was set up perfectly at the top of the goal mouth with inside position on the Czech defender.

It was the second fortunate bounce of the frame for Canada, as the Czech goaltender was unable to prevent a rim-around after dropping his stick behind the net.

Ty Smith's wrist shot from the point gets tipped by Brett Leason in front and it's 2-1 Canada. Morgan Frost with an assist, too. #WJC2019 pic.twitter.com/D3Dxh5ohLh — Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisNHL) December 30, 2018





Alexis Lafreniere, Canada’s youngest player and potential No. 1 overall NHL pick in 2020, finally got off the schneid just a day after Canadian head coach Tim Hunter called out the 17-year-old’s uninspired play.

His response? This absolute snipe to give Canada a 3-1 lead heading into the first break.

Alexis Lafreniere finally has a goal after an absolute snipe. 3-1 Canada. #WJC2019 pic.twitter.com/UIL5SxDx3S — Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisNHL) December 30, 2018





