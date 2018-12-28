Follow Live: Canada looking to build world junior momentum vs. Switzerland

Canada and Switzerland meet in a Group A clash at the world juniors. (Getty)

After obliterating Denmark in the opener, Canada returns to the Rogers Arena ice Thursday night versus always-pesky Switzerland. Track their progress here as the Canadians look to take another step in locking up top position in Group A.

First Period

The Canadians picked up right where they left off 24 hours ago versus Denmark 36 seconds in. Nick Suzuki and Cody Glass showed what could have been in Vegas had the former not been dealt in the Max Pacioretty trade with a quick-strike attack off a turnover created by captain Max Comtois to make it 1-0.





What followed Glass’s goal wasn’t the immediate onslaught with which the Canadians buried the Danes with on Wednesday. The Swiss managed to steady the ship after their nightmarish start, playing Canada relatively even through the end of the period.

Second Period

Hey, now. The Swiss answer Canada’s first-period strike with an early one of their own to start the second. It’s Philipp Kurashev that creeps into the slot and steps into a blast on the power play, beating Ian Scott to even the score. Kurashev’s goal, the first conceded by Canada in the tournament, comes 46 seconds into the middle frame.

Philipp Kurashev (@quebec_remparts) scores on the power play, and the Swiss have tied things up at 1-1 against Canada!#WorldJuniors #REPRESENT pic.twitter.com/hwy2XtQ5os — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 28, 2018





After Scott rescued Canada from a surprise deficit with a brilliant glove save from point-blank range, MacKenzie Entwistle put a halt to a sloppy sequence of shifts from the home side. A strong forecheck and change sprung Shane Bowers, who in space flipped the puck back into the slot for Entwistle to drive home from the near post.





Noah Dobson was one of two skaters without a point versus Denmark. With a brilliant individual effort just after the midway mark of the second versus the Swiss, he’s left Alexis Lafreniere as the lone Canadian searching for his first point in the tournament. The New York Islanders’ first rounder’s 3-1 goal was the first from a Canadian defenseman in the tournament.





