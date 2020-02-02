Follow Live: Chiefs, 49ers to square off in Super Bowl LIV

After two weeks of waiting, Super Bowl LIV is finally here, with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers battling for the Lombardi Trophy.

Yahoo Sports Canada’s Arun Srinivasan will keep you posted with everything you need to know about the big game.

1st quarter:

Chiefs running back Damien Williams bursts through the middle for a 15-yard gain and appear to be finding their rhythm.

A promising drive stalls and the 49ers kick a field goal to take a 3-0 lead. 3-0 49ers

The record for most rushing yards by a WR in a #SuperBowl is 45, set by Percy Harvin for the Seahawks in SB XLVIII



Deebo Samuel already has 39 tonight https://t.co/KzTIYgZfyi pic.twitter.com/NLAOJJWo9u — ProFootballReference (@pfref) February 2, 2020

Samuel continues to shine, taking the ball on a sweep. It looked like he might’ve been doomed for a second, but he eventually finds some space and gets another first down.

After George Kittle gets a first down, Deebo Samuel sweeps around for a 32-yard run, a perfect example of the 49ers’ offensive play-calling brilliance.

San Francisco forces Kansas City’s prolific offense in a three-and-out on the opening drive.

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman returns the ball to the 25-yard line and we’re underway.

Pre-game:

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy are in the house. Wonder who the Carter-Knowles are rooting for in this one?

Offset and Cardi B have one-upped Jay-Z, though.

49ers star tight end George Kittle is ready to go.

Look at us. Paul Rudd, a noted Chiefs fan is in the building alongside ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Here are the Chiefs inactives:

Here are the #Chiefs official inactives for #SBLIV:



QB Chad Henne

RB LeSean McCoy

OL Jackson Barton

OL Andrew Wylie

LB Darron Lee

CB Morris Claiborne

OL Ryan Hunter — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) February 2, 2020

Here is the list of the 49ers inactives:

#49ers inactives:

WR Dante Pettis

WR Jordan Matthews

QB C.J. Beathard

DL Kevin Givens

CB Dontae Johnson

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

TE Daniel Helm



RB Jeff Wilson is active — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) February 2, 2020

