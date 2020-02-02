Follow Live: Chiefs, 49ers to square off in Super Bowl LIV
After two weeks of waiting, Super Bowl LIV is finally here, with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers battling for the Lombardi Trophy.
1st quarter:
Chiefs running back Damien Williams bursts through the middle for a 15-yard gain and appear to be finding their rhythm.
A promising drive stalls and the 49ers kick a field goal to take a 3-0 lead. 3-0 49ers
Samuel continues to shine, taking the ball on a sweep. It looked like he might’ve been doomed for a second, but he eventually finds some space and gets another first down.
After George Kittle gets a first down, Deebo Samuel sweeps around for a 32-yard run, a perfect example of the 49ers’ offensive play-calling brilliance.
San Francisco forces Kansas City’s prolific offense in a three-and-out on the opening drive.
Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman returns the ball to the 25-yard line and we’re underway.
Pre-game:
Jay-Z and Blue Ivy are in the house. Wonder who the Carter-Knowles are rooting for in this one?
Offset and Cardi B have one-upped Jay-Z, though.
49ers star tight end George Kittle is ready to go.
Look at us. Paul Rudd, a noted Chiefs fan is in the building alongside ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Here are the Chiefs inactives:
Here is the list of the 49ers inactives:
