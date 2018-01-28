McDavid, Ovechkin, Boeser shine at NHL skills competition

Fastest Skater

Competitors: Brayden Point, Zach Werenski, Rickard Rakell, Noah Hanifin, Josh Bailey, Nathan MacKinnon, Jack Eichel, Connor McDavid

Format: Each skater is timed for one full lap. Fastest lap time wins.

Results: Late addition and home-crowd favourite Brayden Point kicked things off with a 13.579. But it was the reigning champ of the event, Connor McDavid, who took retained his title as fastest skater with a time of 13.454. Per NHL.com, McDavid is the first player to ever win the Faster Skater challenge in back-to-back years.





Passing Challenge

Competitors: Nikita Kucherov, Claude Giroux, Brayden Schenn, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Eric Staal, Alex Pietrangelo, Kris Letang, Drew Doughty

Format: Players compete in three skills events — target passing, a give-and-go passing course and the mini-net challenge — over one round. Fastest completion time wins.

Results: St. Louis Blues defenceman Alex Pietrangelo, who went sixth, took home the title as best passer with a dominant time of 46.610, more than eight seconds better than second-place Eric Staal’s time of 54.679.





Save Streak

Competitors: Henrik Lundqvist, Connor Hellebuyck, Pekka Rinne,

Marc-Andre Fleury, Andrei Vasilevskiy

Format: Goalies face a minimum of nine shooters and compete to make the most consecutive saves.

Results: Golden Knights netminder Marc-Andre Fleury took home the crown, putting together a streak of 14 straight saves, edging out Pekka Rinne by one. With goalies getting to choose their own entrance songs for the inaugural event, Fleury went with Frozen’s “Let It Go” — a spectacular choice.