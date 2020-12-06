Foley-backed blank-check acquisition firm nears $9 bln Paysafe deal-sources

David French
1 min read

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A blank-check acquisition firm backed by veteran investor Bill Foley is nearing a deal to merge with Paysafe, valuing the U.S. payments company at around $9 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The current private equity owners of Paysafe, Blackstone Group Inc and CVC Capital Partners, will retain a significant interest in the company following the merger, the sources said. The deal could be announced by Monday, the sources added.

Part of the financing for the deal will come in the form of a so-called private investment in public equity worth $2 billion, which would make it one of the largest such instruments ever raised, according to the sources.

The sources requested anonymity ahead of an official announcement. Paysafe, Foley Trasimene, and the private equity firms did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by David French in New York; Editing by Greg Roumeliotis)

