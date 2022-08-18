Foley back, O'Connor out of Australia squad for Springboks

2 min read
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Bernard Foley has been drafted into Australia’s squad for the first time since the 2019 World Cup, recalled at the expense of James O’Connor for two Rugby Championship tests against South Africa.

The 32-year-old Foley, who has been playing in Japan, was added to the 35-player Wallabies squad in the aftermath of a 48-17 away loss to Argentina last weekend.

The return of the 71-test veteran as a potential playmaker follows a season-ending Achilles injury for Quade Cooper, who started in Australia’s 41-26 win over Argentina in the first test, and indifferent form from O’Connor and Noah Lolesio at flyhalf.

Regular captain Michael Hooper, who left the squad in Argentina before the first of two tests, is not expected to return for the two tests against the World Cup champion Springboks.

The Wallabies will meet South Africa at home in Adelaide on Aug. 27 and away the following weekend.

“After a tough two weeks in Argentina we’re extremely pleased to be able to

welcome a few men back,” Wallabies coach Dave Rennie said Thursday. "To have their experience on deck will be invaluable in what’s going to be a massive challenge coming up against South Africa two weeks in a row.”

___

Australia squad:

Allan Alaalatoa, Rory Arnold, Angus Bell, Jock Campbell, Pone Fa’amausili, Folau Fainga’a, Lalakai Foketi, Bernard Foley, Nick Frost, Langi Gleeson, Jake Gordon, Reece Hodge, Jed Holloway, Len Ikitau, Andrew Kellaway, Marika Koroibete, Rob Leota, Noah Lolesio, Lachlan Lonergan, Tate McDermott, Fraser McReight, Hunter Paisami, Jordan Petaia, Matt Philip, David Porecki, Pete Samu, Scott Sio, James Slipper, Darcy Swain, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Suliasi Vunivalu, Nic White, Harry Wilson, Tom Wright.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

