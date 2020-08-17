Foles or Trubisky? Where will AB and Jadeveon Clowney sign? Five pressing NFL questions before Week 1

Training camps are going on around the NFL, though it’s different than most years. We’re more than halfway through August and teams are just now having their first full-padded practices.

Preseason was supposed to start with the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 6, but the entire preseason has been wiped out due to coronavirus concerns.

The usual storylines for this time of year — here’s the veteran in the best shape of his life, the first-round pick is really picking up the playbook, the position battle we’ve been talking about all offseason is heating up, and so forth — aren’t what they used to be in this strange ramp up to the season.

That said, there are a lot of questions that need to be answered by Week 1. Here are the top five unanswered questions around the league:

How’s that Bears QB competition going?

As teams were reporting to camp, the Bears continued to say that the quarterback competition between Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles was a true competition.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said everything the quarterbacks do in practice is evaluated, down to the checks at the line of scrimmage, but there will be far fewer chances to watch them. Nagy said the coaches are planning on as many competitive drills in practice as possible.

“And we feel confident that we believe it’ll all play itself out,” Nagy said according to the Chicago Sun-Times. “It’ll be completely open and we’re just going to take it day by day. And we’re excited to see that happen.”

Trubisky probably has the edge. He was throwing to his current Bears teammates in unofficial workouts this summer, while Foles is still learning the names of his teammates. And the Bears have more invested in Trubisky, the former No. 2 overall pick who was a Pro Bowler in 2018.

“I wouldn’t say ‘disadvantage’ is the right word,” Foles said, according to the Sun-Times. “I just say, ‘You know what, that’s just the situation.’”

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky will compete with Nick Foles for the starting job. (Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) More

Now that Seattle is out, where does Jadeveon Clowney land?

The Seattle Seahawks have finally moved on from Clowney, a prized free agent who is still unsigned, according to NFL Network’s Michael Silver. Clowney played for the Seahawks last season after a trade with the Houston Texans, but Clowney has high salary demands and continues to wait. The Seahawks are looking at Everson Griffen and Clay Matthews instead, Silver said.

It’s possible that’s a leverage ploy by the Seahawks to leak that they are not interested in Clowney anymore, but let’s say they’ve made up their minds. Clowney’s options might be limited, and there are reportedly some question as to whether or not he’ll even play this season.

Some teams have the cap space to make Clowney fit, but uncertainty about the 2021 cap might make them wary about a long-term deal. The Tennessee Titans have been the team linked to Clowney most often — and Vic Beasley’s unexcused absence creates some more urgency — but the team is clearly fatigued by the waiting game.

Mike Vrabel officially burnt out on Jadeveon Clowney questions: July 28, 12:48pm CT #Titans pic.twitter.com/YIMnYvwm3M — AtoZSports Nashville (@AtoZSports) July 28, 2020

It’s hard to believe Clowney won’t sign at some point, but it’s hard to pinpoint a landing spot if it’s not Tennessee. Perhaps a surprise suitor will get the impulse to add a top-tier defender right before the season starts.

Is anyone going to sign Antonio Brown?

There’s a lot of amnesia when it comes to Brown. When the eight-game suspension for Brown was announced, the talk started about how he’d fit well with various teams. That seems to ignore that he went AWOL on the Pittsburgh Steelers at the end of the 2018 season, forced the Buffalo Bills to nix a trade, created a lifetime’s worth of headaches for the Oakland Raiders and only lasted one game before more bad behavior caused the New England Patriots to cut him. That all happened in about nine months’ time.