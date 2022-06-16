Folding Cartons Market Worth USD 134,801.20 Million by 2030 at 4.70% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Folding Cartons Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Wall Construction (Single-wall Corrugated Sheet, Double-wall Corrugated Packaging, Triple-wall Corrugated Packaging), By End-User (Healthcare, Household, Personal Care and Others) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast 2030

New York, USA, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Folding Cartons Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Folding Cartons Market Information by Wall Construction, End User, And Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 4.70% CAGR to reach USD 134,801.20 Million by 2030.

Market Synopsis

Folding cartons are made of paperboard, and the vast availability and inexpensive cost of paperboard make them a popular packaging solution among end-use industries. Furthermore, compared to bulkier packaging solutions, folding cartons may be created in various sizes depending on the end-use application, which further attracts end-user industries to the packaging. The folding carton packaging solution is the most cost-effective packaging choice, and it can be produced in a variety of sizes, making it suitable for a wide range of applications. The increasing demand for frozen or chilled food, cigarettes, and dry food worldwide significantly impacts the folding carton industry's growth. In the folding cartons sector, sustainability and recyclability have become increasingly significant. Manufacturers are developing carton fibers derived from responsibly managed forests and trees. These fibers are gaining traction as a viable replacement for fossil polymers and other non-renewable materials.

Established packaging firms are progressively investing in recyclable folding cartons to reduce environmental impact. Thanks to tamper-evident closures and labeling, consumers and vendors can tell if a product has been tampered with or previously opened. Holographic seals and labels with high-end printing capabilities that are difficult to copy are being used by packaging companies. Manufacturers can track the movement of their items using other overt authentication technologies such as customized 2D and QR codes.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5014

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

2030 Market Size

2030: USD 134,801.20 Million

CAGR

4.70% (2022–2030)

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022–2030

Historical Data

2020

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Wall Construction, End User And Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

The increasing preferences for bio gradable packaging

Sustainability and availability of these folding cartons have propelled potential end-user applications

Market Competitive Landscape:

The top companies in the folding cartons market are:

  • Graphic Packaging Holding Company

  • Amcor Limited

  • Schur Pack Germany GmbH

  • Westrock Company

  • PaperWorks

  • Georgia-Pacific LLC

  • KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp.

  • Sonoco Products Company

  • Multi Packaging Solutions Inc.

  • Rengo Co. Ltd.,

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The market for folding cartons is booming due to rising consumer preferences for biodegradable packaging and rising product values for products packed in biodegradable packaging. Furthermore, the potential benefits of folding cartons, such as their sustainability and availability, have prompted potential end-user applications to employ folding cartons, boosting the exponential development of the folding cartons sector. Manufacturers are hard at work, creating various designs to meet the demands of end-user applications. In addition, packaging material makers are leaning toward providing package materials with high printability and rigidity and advanced tracking technologies like RFID and others.

Since folding cartons are suitable carriers of these tracking technologies, the folding cartons market is likely to grow at a healthy pace throughout the forecast period. The innovations in the folding cartons industry are presenting profitable chances for the overall expansion of the folding cartons industry by bringing in a variety of positive attributes while giving better aesthetic value and protection at a reasonable price point.

Market Restraints:

The price fluctuation of wood pulp or other raw materials used in the manufacturing of folding cartons is one of the primary restrictions on the folding cartons market's growth. Unanticipated orders and periodic variations in box amounts are causing problems in the manufacturing facilities. The significant barriers to developing the folding cartons market are installing packing equipment and other critical obstacles. The paper industry's issues affect the overall expansion of the folding cartons market. Paper is an indispensable raw material for the manufacture of folding cartons. Hence a fall in paper output impacts the folding carton market's growth. Scarcities and weak infrastructure in emerging nations are substantial obstacles to the folding carton industry's overall expansion.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 Pages) on Folding Cartons: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/folding-cartons-market-5014

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID pandemic has wreaked havoc on the supply chain and demand in various industries. Furthermore, the restricted availability of raw materials required by manufacturing companies, workforce shortages, and other challenges have caused substantial disruption in the industrial sector's core business processes. Consumer goods and electronics demand has been diminished due to these issues. The rising number of emergencies worldwide has reduced demand for a variety of products and services. Because of these factors, they no longer need to be packed and sent. As a result, the overall expansion of the folding cartons industry has slowed dramatically.

However, during the pandemic, the utilization of health supplies and food increased, propelling the folding cartons industry's total expansion. During the pandemic, the transportation and packaging sectors were only functioning for the most needed items and services, which positively impacted the folding cartons market growth.

Market Segmentation

By Wall Construction

The double-wall corrugated packaging is estimated to take the lead in the forecast period.

By End User

The Healthcare segment is estimated to control a significant portion of the overall market.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=5014

Regional Insights

North America currently has the most significant market share in the folding cartons business, owing to the rising demand for eco-friendly packaging materials and the increased adoption of innovative technologies in the region. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific area is seeing significant growth in the folding cartons business, with China being the largest consumer of packaged goods due to its convenience and aesthetic value. Furthermore, Chinese customers are more oriented toward packaged items, propelling the folding cartons market forward.

Furthermore, the low manufacturing costs in China are creating profitable chances for the folding cartons market. Additionally, the rising demand for convenient food and packaging sectors and goods is propelling the overall growth of the folding cartons market. The Asia-Pacific area is a crucial producer of electronics and electrical equipment, which helps move the folding carton sector forward. Furthermore, government organizations in the region have restricted the use of single-use plastic packaging; as a result, the use of sustainable packaging has expanded.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/5014

Discover more research Reports on Packaging & Transport Industry, by Market Research Future:

Thermoform Packaging Market, By Material (Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Aluminum), Type (Blister Packaging, Skin Packaging, Clamshell Packaging, Others), Heat Seal Coating (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Hot Melt-Based), Application and Region - Forecast 2030

Retail E-commerce Packaging Market Information Report by Material (Corrugated Boxes, Protective packaging, Security envelopes, Tapes & labels, and others), by Application (Electronics & Consumer goods, Apparel & Accessories, Home furnishing, Auto Parts, Food & Beverages, Healthcare & Personal care, and others) and by Region - Global Forecast To 2030

Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market by Type (Corrugated Boxes, Boxboard, Paper bags), by Grade (Folding boxboard, Solid bleached sulfate, White line chipboard, Coated Unbleached Kraft board and others), by Application, and Region – Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • NHL Draft: Red Wings' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Detroit Red Wings will be likely be looking to bolster an already promising forward prospect pool with the ninth pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Johnny Gaudreau tops NHL's potential UFA class with free agency four weeks away

    NHL general managers get the opportunity to open their chequebooks four weeks from Wednesday. This year's list of potential unrestricted free agents — as always — offers some intriguing opportunities for executives looking to alter the course of their franchises. There's also been a significant amount of buyer's remorse through the years. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the headline-grabbing options with the NHL market set to open July 13. JOHNNY GAUDREAU 2021-22 salary cap hit: US$6.

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Get to know the (UEFA) Champions League

    Here are five interesting facts about the world's most prestigious football tournament (UEFA).

  • Brieske wins first of career, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn't issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save. Reyes and Eric Haase each scored a run and drove in another. Reyes was

  • Avs' Bednar longs to swap spots with Lightning's Cooper

    DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the Colorado Avalanche to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a star-studded Stanley Cup Final. Bednar isn't necessarily one to go down memory lane, not when there's a wide-open highway to hockey heaven ahead. H

  • Rory McIlroy wins back-to-back RBC Canadian Opens

    TORONTO — Rory McIlroy just has to fill out the paperwork and then he'll be an honorary Canadian. The Northern Irishman fired an 8-under 62 to win his second RBC Canadian Open with a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau of the United States to finish at 19-under overall. McIlroy was beloved by Canadian fans all week, with fans chanting his name at all 72 holes. "If there was some honorary Canadian citizenship bestowed upon me I certainly wouldn't turn it down," said McIlroy with a laugh, the Canad

  • Lightning worth marvelling over

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie gush over the Tampa Bay Lightning after making the Stanley Cup Final for a third consecutive season.

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,