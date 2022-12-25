Foie gras alternatives on the rise in France for those fed up with force-feeding

Foie gras is often part of a festive French meal, but the way it is made – force-feeding ducks or geese to fatten their livers – is making some people think twice before eating it. Alternatives are picking up steam.

Sales of vegetarian or "faux" foie gras are on the rise in France, as people are looking to avoid force-fed birds, and as the delicacy is increasing in price because of a massive bird flu outbreak that has hit duck and bird farms and reduced supply.

“Most of the people who came to buy some weren't even vegan or vegetarian,” says chef Julie Bavant of the 200 packages of her sans foie ni gras (neither liver nor fat) she sold last year.

“They just didn't want to take part in the foie gras industry because it's really ugly.”

Find this story in the Spotlight on France podcast:

Bavant's recipe – based on cashews, white miso, coconut oil, yeast extract and agar agar – yields a pate that has the texture of cooked foie gras,

“It's not the same thing, but why not try it?” asks Bavant, sitting at a table at the Café Klin, the restaurant and grocery whose kitchen she runs, and where she makes her vegan foie gras.

It has convinced many people – most importantly her daughter, who loved eating meat but decided about a decade ago to become vegan for ethical reasons.

The result is a foie gras that is the size of a normal liver.



