Foghorn Therapeutics to Participate at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a company pioneering the discovery and development of a new class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system, today announced that Adrian Gottschalk, President & Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a panel at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021, which is being held virtually from July 14-15.
Panel Details:
Title: Next Generation Small Molecules in Oncology
Panel date and time: Thursday, July 15, 9:00 a.m. ET
A live webcast of the panel can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.foghorntx.com.
About Foghorn Therapeutics
Foghorn® Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control® platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology.
Media Contact:
Fanny Cavalié, Foghorn Therapeutics
fcavalie@foghorntx.com
Gregory Kelley, Ogilvy
gregory.kelley@ogilvy.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Allan Reine, Foghorn Therapeutics
areine@foghorntx.com
Hans Vitzthun, LifeSci Advisors
617-430-7578
hans@lifesciadvisors.com