Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) shareholders have endured a 72% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But it would be foolish to simply accept every extremely large loss as an inevitable part of the game. It must have been painful to be a Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) shareholder over the last year, since the stock price plummeted 72% in that time. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. Because Foghorn Therapeutics hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Furthermore, it's down 21% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Foghorn Therapeutics isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Foghorn Therapeutics grew its revenue by 1,739% over the last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 72% over twelve months. There's clearly something unusual going on here such as an acquisition that hasn't delivered expected profits. What is clear is that the market is not judging the company on its revenue growth right now. Of course, investors do over-react when they are stressed out, so the sell-off could be unjustifiably severe.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

Foghorn Therapeutics shareholders are down 72% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 21%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 21% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Foghorn Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Foghorn Therapeutics , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

