Fofana to Milan at stand-still as Monaco insist on €35m price-tag

Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana’s highly anticipated transfer to Milan is held at currently being held a stand-still as the Rossonerri are unable to meet the Ligue 1 side’s requested transfer fee.

SportMediaset reports, via MilanNews, that whilst Milan are only willing to offer a low-ball transfer fee for the 25 year-old as Fofana’s contract with the French outfits is set to expire in the summer of 2025, Monaco are persisting to keep a high price-tag of €35m for the French international.

Both Fofana and Milan are irritated as they have both reached a personal agreement regarding a long-term deal, and the holding midfielder has previously expressed his desire to the club that he is determined to depart for Milan next season.

As time to bolster the central area of the pitch is thinning out, coach Paulo Fonseca’s side have identified Manu Kone of Borussia Monchengladbach and rising star Johnny Cardoso of Real Betis in the event they are unable to reach an agreement with Monaco regarding the acquisition of their primary target.

Julian Faustini Ι GIFN