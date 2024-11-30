Fofana on avoiding suspension vs. Atalanta and Milan’s mentality: “Focus on winning”

Youssouf Fofana played well as AC Milan prevailed against Empoli on Saturday evening. After the game, he spoke to the media and shared his thoughts on the performance, as well as avoiding a suspension.

The French midfielder headed into the game knowing that a yellow card would force him to sit out the game against Atalanta next week. Thankfully for Milan, he avoided a booking and will thus be available, which is very important.

Speaking to DAZN afterwards, as cited by MilanNews, Fofana shared his thoughts on the game and what it was like to play with a suspension looming. He also made it clear that Milan remain focused on performing well on all fronts.

On the yellow card risk…

“If I think too much about not getting a yellow card, I risk getting a yellow card. I had to be careful on the pitch, I succeeded, and I’ll be there for the next match.”

Milan want to be competitive on all fronts…

“We look at each competition, when it’s Serie A we think about the Serie A standings, when it’s the Champions League we focus on the Champions League. We must always focus on winning.”

Fofana was involved in two of the goals tonight, getting the assist for Reijnders, and he was thus handed a 6.5/10 in our player ratings. Against Atalanta, he will surely play a key role with his defensive instincts and passing.