Foes of Interfaith Sanctuary’s new Boise homeless shelter just took fight to a new venue

A Boise neighborhood association that objects to a new homeless shelter in its neighborhood has appealed its case to the Idaho Supreme Court after losing in district court.

The Veterans Park Neighborhood Association sued Boise last year, after city leaders voted to allow Interfaith Sanctuary, a low-barrier shelter, to relocate to the former Salvation Army building at 4308 W. State St.

Ada County District Judge Cynthia Yee-Wallace denied the neighborhood association’s request in June, ruling that it had not sufficiently shown harm to its residents.

In its lawsuit, the neighborhood association argued the Boise City Council’s approval of the shelter violated the law and its due process rights, and that a plan for how the shelter would operate did not mitigate the harm it would cause.

Yee-Wallace said the association’s argument, if taken to be true, would mean “you could never operate a homeless shelter in the city.”

In the appeal, the neighborhood association’s attorney, Brian Ertz, said he wants the high court to decide whether the district judge’s decision was in error.

The neighborhood association filed its appeal in late July. In the coming months, the court will set deadlines to submit argument briefs, after which the case will be scheduled for an oral argument before the Supreme Court, spokesperson Nate Poppino told the Idaho Statesman.

The Supreme Court appeal was first reported by BoiseDev. The neighborhood association’s president, Katy Decker, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean’s spokesperson, Maria Weeg, declined to comment.