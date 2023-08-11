From foes to friends: How a cosy car ride and drones brought Saudi Arabia and Turkey together

Recep Tayyip Erdogan entertaining Mohammed bin Salman in a sign that Turkey-Saudi Arabia relations are thawing - Getty Images

It was an image that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago: the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia speeding off in a Turkish car, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the passenger seat.

As cameras flashed on the steps of Al-Salam, the royal palace in Jeddah, Mohammed bin Salman inspected his new gift from the Turkish president and then got in.

Moments later, Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler can be seen in the driver’s seat as he whisks Mr Erdogan back to his hotel — where the pair discussed a multi-million riyal deal that will put Turkish drones in Saudi skies.

The moment of reconciliation, during a July 17 state visit to the Kingdom by Mr Erdogan, was carefully choreographed and sent a clear message: these two leaders, once on a collision course, are now heading in the same direction.

Sealed with a car ride — President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gives Mohammed bin Salman a car to ease the rapprochement between the two countries - Getty Images

Since 2017, relations between the two Middle East power players have been extremely tense, perhaps even at their worst in modern history, after the brutal murder and dismemberment of Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia’s Istanbul consulate in October 2018.

But as Mr Erdogan looks to Gulf investment to save Turkey’s crisis-stricken economy, and Saudi Arabia hopes to bolster its defence industry, the two leaders are burying the hatchet.

‘It’s a major turnaround’

Details of the Turkish drones deal, the biggest prize of last month’s state visit, are relatively sparse. But the broad outline is that Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar will sell its new line of powerful Akinci drones to Saudi Arabia, which also this week agreed to manufacture Turkish drones inside the Kingdom.

While Saudi Arabia has also thawed its relations with arch-rival Iran, the Islamic Republic’s drone fleet and the Houthi rebels, which Tehran backs in Yemen’s ongoing civil war, still pose a significant threat to Saudi security.

Turkish drones, wielded by either Saudi Arabia or other pro-Western Gulf states, may also be used to deter Iran from attacks on commercial shipping routes in the Persian Gulf, a growing concern for Britain and the United States.

Gulru Gezer, a former Turkish diplomat who served in the United States and Russia, said Turkey’s increased presence on the global defence market matches what some regional players see as a diminishing US influence in the region.

“With the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the region, those countries have been looking for alternatives with regard to the defence industry,” she said.

“Turkey to a certain extent has a strategic advantage here as the Bayraktar drones have proven a success in the war in Ukraine. They’re light-weight and relatively cheap: They have become an important tool in Turkey’s foreign policy.”

“It’s a major turnaround absolutely,” said Ali Shihabi, a leading pro-government Saudi analyst and former head of the Arabia Foundation in Washington, of the new, warmer Saudi-Turkish relationship. “Certainly Saudi wants to grow the relationship.”

Bayraktar drones have proven a success in the war in Ukraine and are light-weight and relatively cheap - Getty Images

The rapprochement is being “well perceived” in Saudi Arabia, he said, and “taken very seriously, particularly the transfer of technology and local manufacturing of drones, so it’s moving forward very well.”

Trying to find common ground

While pragmatic interests may have brought the two leaders much closer together this year, the road has been long, hard and pitted with some of the worst regional diplomatic crises of the past decade.

When Saudi Arabia imposed a trade blockade on Qatar in 2017, accusing it of supporting terrorism, Ankara came out in support of Doha to the extreme bemusement of Saudi officials.

The following year, the revered Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, a critic of the Saudi leadership, was murdered inside the Kingdom’s Istanbul consulate. Mr Erdogan personally accused Saudi leaders of ordering the killing, a charge that Mohammed bin Salman denies to this day.

Then came an unofficial trade boycott in Saudi Arabia of Turkish goods, which led to Turkish burgers being rebranded as “Greek.”

There have also been deeper, more long-term tensions bubbling away over Turkey’s alleged support of the Muslim Brotherhood and other Islamist groups which Riyadh perceives as a major security threat.

Mohammed Alhamed, a Saudi geopolitical analyst and president of the consultancy group Saudi Elite, said a key factor in the warmer relations was Mr Erdogan vowing to turn his back on such groups.

“It is evident that both countries are actively working to improve ties and find common ground,” he said. “It is crucial to note that the Saudis expect Mr Erdogan to approach the relationship with respect and comprehend Saudi Arabia’s position in the Muslim world. Moreover, Saudi Arabia anticipates that Mr. Erdogan will abstain from utilising Islamist groups to negatively influence the Middle East.”

From the Turkish side, the main benefit is on trade: after a narrow election victory in May which followed February’s catastrophic earthquakes, Mr Erdogan is in great need of being perceived as a safe pair of hands for the economy.

But the deal also hints at Turkish ambitions to become a bigger player in regional defence, as in addition to the pact with Saudi Arabia it is also selling drones to Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

Gulf nations including Saudi Arabia stepped in to shore up Turkey’s public finances at a time when Mr Erdogan was facing a tight presidential election in which his popularity was dented by sky-rocketing inflation and a cost of living crisis.

Two months before the May elections, Saudi Arabia finalised an agreement to deposit as much as $5 billion (£3.9bn) at the Turkish Central Bank.

The cash flow from the Gulf has been described as essential for keeping afloat Turkey’s troubled banking and public finances that have been battered by Mr Erdogan’s unorthodox monetary policies.

Ms Gezer, the former Turkish diplomat, said it remains to be seen if the Gulf cash flows will continue, but Mr Erdogan’s outreach during his Gulf visit in July shows that Ankara is seeking long-term investment that could prop up the economy rather than a one-off fix.

“There is the institutionalisation of those relations: It’s in the interest of all the countries to have long-term relations especially in economy and trade,” she said.

“And the Gulf countries, with a younger generation of rulers, are trying to diversify their economy. Because the European Union is our primary trade partner, the Gulf countries see Turkey as a bridge to Europe.”

Riyadh hoping furore over Khashoggi murder is over

With both sides standing to make major gains from the thaw in relations, officials in Riyadh are no doubt hoping that the furore over the Khashoggi murder is now behind them. Britain is also due to host the Crown Prince in early Autumn.

But experts stress that none of this means the intense rivalry between Ankara and Riyadh, and some key differences on regional strategy, have gone away.

“This rapprochement is based on pure pragmatism and real politics, not ideal politics,” said Sinem Cengiz, a Turkish researcher at the Gulf Studies Centre of Qatar University.

“They have kept ideology aside and political issues are kept aside but it doesn’t mean it’s forgotten or eliminated.”