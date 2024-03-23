Foerster's third-period goal lifts Philadelphia Flyers over Boston Bruins 3-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyson Foerster scored with 1:29 left and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a seven-game losing streak to Boston with a 3-2 win over the Bruins on Saturday.

Travis Konecny scored two goals and Foerster also had an assist. Samuel Ersson made 18 saves in Philadelphia's first victory over Boston since Oct. 20, 2021.

Justin Brazeau and Danton Heinen scored for the Bruins in the opener of a six-game trip. Linus Ullmark made 26 stops.

Boston started play with an NHL-leading 97 points as it looks to repeat as the Presidents’ Trophy winners, which is awarded to the team with the best regular-season record. Philadelphia began play in third place in the Metropolitan Division, and the victory over the Bruins will boost the rebuilding Flyers’ surprising playoff chances.

“That’s two games in a row that our third periods have been our strongest periods,” Flyers coach John Tortorella said.

The teams engaged in a tight checking contest, with quality scoring chances hard to come by, until there was a flurry of offense in the final minutes.

“These are the games you want to be in this time of year," Heinen said. “Coming up, that’s what they’re going to be like.”

Konecny put Philadelphia ahead 2-1 with a wrist shot from the circle 15:16 into the third period. He has a team-high 30 goals on the season.

“I’m honestly trying not to think about that,” Konecny said. “It’s awesome, but it’s so important for us to stay focused on the season. I think, truly, right now no one cares about their personal stuff.”

Heinen answered with his 14th goal at 16:12. He converted a one-timer from the side of the net.

Foerster netted the go-ahead tally with a perfectly placed wrist shot from long range that went over Ullmark’s left shoulder. It was Foerster's 18th goal.

“As he continues to get better, we’re only going to see more of that,” Konecny said.

Philadelphia captain Sean Couturier returned to the lineup after two consecutive games as a healthy scratch.

“Coots was good,” Tortorella said.

Philadelphia got on the board first when Konecny scored on a power play with 1:45 left in the second. Scott Laughton passed to the slot to Foerster, who partially fanned on a one-timer attempt. But the puck went to a wide-open Konecny at the side of the net.

The Flyers nearly went up two goals entering the second intermission, but Ullmark made a stellar glove save on Laughton’s backhander on a breakaway in the final minute.

The Bruins tied it with 9:41 remaining in the third when Brazeau scored on a backhander from in close.

“I thought my best chance was going to the back post, and I did and got lucky it went in,” Brazeau said.

UP NEXT

Bruins: At Florida on Tuesday night.

Flyers: Host Florida on Sunday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Aaron Bracy, The Associated Press