Foden missed City celebrations 'because he had to go fishing'

Phil Foden during the FA Community Shield between Manchester City and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on August 5, 2018 in London, England.

Manchester City youngster Phil Foden missed out on the club’s title celebrations because he had to go fishing with his dad.

City were surprised to win the title in April when Manchester United were beaten at home by West Brom, which made it mathematically impossible for their cross-town rivals to pull off an unlikely comeback in the league.

As a result, it fell to Vincent Kompany to organise a last-minute celebration for the club’s players at a pub in Hale, as he was caught out by their success.

Because of the late notice, there were a few players who couldn’t attend, but Foden had the oddest explanation as to why he couldn’t make it.





When Kompany called him, he let Foden know when and where to attend, remembering that as Foden was still just 17 he would not be permitted to drink, but the teenager shocked him when he said he couldn’t make it.

Why? ‘I’m going night fishing in Stoke with my dad,’ he told Kompany. Maybe Foden will be better prepared if City make it two consecutive victories this season.