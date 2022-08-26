Focus Universal Inc. Announces the Formation of Sales Department and Hiring of VP of Sales and Marketing

Company also forms subsidiary Lusher Bioscientific to Expand Product Offerings

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2022 / Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) (the Company), a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G, is pleased to announce today the formation of their sales department, the hiring of a VP of Sales and Marketing and the formation of Lusher Bioscientific.

Focus Universal as a company had been focused on research and development and quietly developing fundamental solutions for IoT hardware and software design for more than 15 years. Though these disruptive IoT technology platforms are designed to solve fundamental efficiency issues which are vital to stakeholders around the world and valuable to shareholders, Focus Universal is excited to launch an internal sales department and the hiring of key personnel. Focus will extend the technology product portfolio both deeper into agriculture and beyond into smart home IoT and industrial IoT.

Focus also announces the hiring of sales executive management Mr. Raymond Cazares for the Vice President of Sales and Marketing position. As a sales veteran with over 35 years of experience, Raymond has served as a senior sales executive in several branded companies including Grow Generation (Nasdaq: GRWG) and Bartels Harley Davidson. The company also announces the formation of Lusher Bioscientific, a company focused on the next generation IoT technology sensors and surrounding products. Lusher will sell its own lines of branded technologies under the Hydropublica and Garden Prime trademarked brands owned by Focus Universal.

"Although hydroponics is our historical business, Focus Universal did not focus or rely only on the growth of this business sector. With our new sales team in place, Focus Universal has begun to build the sales force to commercialize these technologies," says CEO Desheng Wang, "While the agriculture is only one of the many sector case studies, the applications of these technologies span all industrial areas. While the company will continue to commercialize products and push next generation technologies for agriculture, Focus will also continue explore technology growth and uses of our technology in all sectors that can yield even more growth."

Story continues

About Focus Universal:

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) is a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G. The company has developed five disruptive patented technology platforms with 24 patents pending and 8 trademarks pending in various phases to solve the major problems facing hardware and software design and production within the industry today. These technologies combined to have the potential to reduce costs, product development timelines and energy usage while increasing range, speed, efficiency, and security. Focus currently trades on the Nasdaq Global Markets and is in the Russell 2000 Index.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Focus Universal specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Lisa Gray

One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor

New York, NY 10020

Office: (646) 893-5835 x1

lisa@skylineccg.com

For company inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

626-802-5416

ir@focusuniversal.com

SOURCE: Focus Universal Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/713680/Focus-Universal-Inc-Announces-the-Formation-of-Sales-Department-and-Hiring-of-VP-of-Sales-and-Marketing



