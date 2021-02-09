FOCUS-Tencent bolsters defenses for core businesses as ByteDance muscles into its turf
By Pei Li and Brenda Goh HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd may be the world's largest gaming company and aChinese internet powerhouse worth more than $900 billion, butit's also spooked. Rapidly growing ByteDance, the owner of TikTok and thesimilar Chinese short video platform Douyin, has made sizeableinroads into business areas Tencent holds dear - including ads,gaming, livestreaming, social media and office software. That has forced Tencent over the past year to become less ofabsent parent and much more hands-on with some of the 800-pluscompanies it has invested in, sources at Tencent and itsportfolio firms told Reuters. It is now helping key firms revamp their business models tohead off ByteDance while coaxing them to stop competing witheach other, the sources said. To buttress its core gaming division, the Shenzhen-basedcompany has also stepped up acquisitions and the development ofcasual games. "ByteDance is pressing hard so as a defensive strategy, Tencent has to go on the offensive and at the same time exertmore influence on portfolio companies to form a line ofdefence," said a Tencent executive. The executive, like other sources for this article, declinedto be identified as he was not authorised to speak to media onthe matter. NO LOVE LOST In 2018, ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming traded barbs withTencent founder Pony Ma, accusing Tencent of blocking andcopying Douyin, and the feud has since escalated into a volleyof lawsuits. That includes a suit from Douyin last week accusing Tencentof monopolistic behaviour. Tencent said the claims were false,accused Douyin of illegally gaining user information and vowedto file more suits against ByteDance. Asked to comment on changes to its strategies and the feud,Tencent said in a statement to Reuters that ByteDance andrelated companies have hurt the interests of its partners andrights of its users. "We are committed and will take legal action to protect ourhealthy ecosystem," it said. ByteDance argues WeChat users should have control of theirdata and the data isn't owned by Tencent. It said in a statementit was seeking to protect its rights and those of its users andthat "competition is better for consumers and promotesinnovation". Established only in 2012, Beijing-based ByteDance has becomea prolific 'app factory' valued at some $180 billion. It is now22-year-old Tencent's biggest threat, eclipsing long-time rivalsAlibaba Group Holding and Baidu Inc ,Tencent sources said. In 2019, ByteDance became China's second largest digital adplayer behind Alibaba, leapfrogging Tencent and Baidu in theprocess. Its share of Chinese app users' screen time has alsogrown, to 15% as of end-September from 12% a year earlier, whileTencent's share fell to 41% from 45%, according to analyticsfirm QuestMobile. The potential for ByteDance to use Douyin and other apps todirect traffic to new business lines, similar to how Tencentleveraged its WeChat and QQ social media products, has pushedTencent to formulate new strategies, the sources added. MAKING IT HARD FOR BYTEDANCE Best known for more sophisticated money-making titles like"Honor of Kings", Tencent is also now churning out simple casualgames typically played on mobile phones - a segment it was oncedismissive of as not very profitable, sources said. The reason? ByteDance's growing library of such games,currently over 150, that include notable hits like "My Kungfu isSpecial" and "Rooster Defense". Tencent has boosted its line-up with an investment last yearin France's Voodoo, which already had a presence in China.Tencent then acquired Chinese firm Leyou, known for the actiongame "Warframe", but which also has many simple casual games. "Obviously these games don't bring Tencent much revenue. Thesole purpose is to just make it hard for ByteDance to succeed,"said a ByteDance gaming executive. Tencent invested in 30 gaming firms last year compared toits usual practice of about 10 per year - a strategy aimed atpreventing ByteDance, which has been working on moresophisticated games, from gaining a greater foothold in theindustry, sources said. Tencent is also responsible for game-streaming firm HuyaInc's plans to acquire DouYu International Holdings - putting an end to a destructive rivalry that sawregular poaching of each other's celebrities, sources familiarwith the matter said. It took action after Douyin and another rival Bilibili began gaining traction in games livestreaming services,they added. In other business areas, ByteDance's development of a searchengine was a factor behind Tencent's plans to buy out the restof search engine Sogou for $3.5 billion and take it private, oneof the sources said. For majority-owned China Literature , Tencent sentone of its senior executives to lead the online reading platformand made most of its content free - moves analysts have saidwere made in response to the success of a rival offeringlaunched by ByteDance. Attempts by Tencent to ward off ByteDance's encroachment ofits territory could, however, become complicated by a recentantitrust review by Chinese regulators of internet firms. The gaming market remains fragmented and Tencent is lessvulnerable to regulatory action there, but the overwhelmingdominance of WeChat as a social media forum in China - the basisfor ByteDance's latest suit - is hard to deny, lawyers say. Regulatory approval of the Huya-DouYu deal might come withthe condition that other platforms be allowed to livestreamTencent-owned games, said You Yunting, a lawyer withShanghai-based The Bund Law Office. Sources with direct knowledge of the matter have also saidTencent's Sogou deal will face a thorough review and there is agood chance it may not close as planned. (Reporting by Pei Li and Brenda Goh; Additional reporting byYingzhi Yang in Beijing; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)