FOCUS-Relaunching in a crisis, Alitalia scales back at home

* Revival plan bets on long-haul

* Cuts domestic presence amid low-cost onslaught

* Seeks traffic-boosting deal for Milan access

By Francesca Landini and Laurence Frost

MILAN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The deepest crisis in aviationhistory might seem the worst time to relaunch an airline. Butfor Alitalia the turmoil could provide just the opportunity todrive through reforms that politicians and unions have refusedto accept in the past.

Under plans shown to lawmakers, the chronically loss-makingItalian airline wants to surrender domestic routes to low-costrivals as it tries to pull out of its fourth stall in a decade.

Despite political and EU regulatory hurdles, new managementled by a veteran of Gulf airline Emirates sees the COVID-19crisis as a chance to reset the business on a profitablefooting, according to a detailed presentation seen by Reuters.

"Alitalia has tried in the past to cut domesticpoint-to-point routes, but local politicians or the governmentalways demanded they be restored," said a company source closeto CEO Fabio Lazzerini, named in November to lead the revival.

The pandemic offers "the first real big opportunity" to makeAlitalia competitive, the source said – thanks also to cheapplane deals and rival airlines' rising debt piles.

But there's still a mountain to climb, with travel likely toremain subdued for some time to come, low-cost airlines vowingto come out of the downturn fighting, and a new Italian primeminister bringing fresh uncertainty to the political backdrop.

Alitalia was placed in administration in 2017, after threereorganisation attempts in the nine years since privatisation.Last March, as the pandemic foiled a planned sale to investors,the government announced its renationalisation.

Founded in World War Two's aftermath, Alitalia was longrelied upon to connect Italian cities and resorts, a role nowsteadily usurped by low-cost carriers. In 2019, Ryanair'sItalian traffic was almost twice Alitalia's 21.77million passengers, with easyJet a close third.

The new business plan includes the "elimination of all hubbypass routes" lacking international connections – betweenSicily and Turin, for instance – according to the recentsubmission to senators, first reported in the Italian press.

Despite many past bailouts, it adds: "radical restructuring(to) reposition only in profitable markets has never beenimplemented."

The question now is whether Alitalia can forge a viablefuture as a leaner network carrier focused on internationalmarkets that are likely to be crowded when a recovery comes.

LONG-HAUL BET

The plan targets an operating breakeven in 2023 and a 7%operating (EBIT) margin two years later on revenue of 3.4billion euros ($4.1 billion), with a fleet growing steadily backto 110 aircraft, close to pre-crisis size. In 2014-18,Alitalia's operating losses averaged 475 million euros annually.

A workforce of 9,500 – compared with 11,000 in 2019 – willbe hired on new contracts rather than carried over, according tothe presentation, and the state's return on investment "might be(about) 10%" when the plan ends in 2025.

Industry experts voiced scepticism about a strategy relianton long-haul and corporate travel markets that are expected toremain depressed for some time.

"The first to recover will be short-haul routes," said JamesHalstead, an airlines investment analyst turned industryadviser. "Business and long-haul flights will take much longer."

Alitalia is disadvantaged by geography against rivals basedin Dubai, Paris or London, having chosen Rome over Milan as itsconnecting hub "for political reasons", Halstead said. "Rome isbadly placed for intercontinental routes."

Budget carriers will also apply more pressure. "Italy isvery high on the agenda," Ryanair finance chief Neil Sorahantold Reuters this month, after the carrier announced new Italianbases and capacity plans.

MILAN SWEETENER

Lazzerini aims to boost traffic through a new deal withcurrent partner Air France-KLM, Lufthansa oranother European player – by leveraging the "negotiating power"of coveted Milan-Linate airport slots, his plan says.

Air France-KLM and Lufthansa had no immediate comment, but asource close to one of the groups said they would be vying witheach other for an Alitalia deal that includes Milan access.

The relaunch also needs swift Italian decisions on existingAlitalia jobs that successive governments have dodged, insteadcommitting another 5 billion euros to the airline since 2017, bythe reckoning of Andrea Giuricin, a transport economist atMilan's Bicocca University.

"It no longer makes sense to have a flagship airline, sincethe market is European," Giuricin said.

Union tensions have flared over Lazzerini's resistance toretaining the old workforce, while delays in transferring planesand other assets threaten to derail his plan. The holdups couldmean launching with fewer jobs and a smaller fleet than the 52earmarked jets, the management source cautioned.

European Union officials have also questioned key aspects ofthe plan including continuation of in-house maintenance andhandling in Rome and use of the Alitalia brand, according tocorrespondence reported by Italian newspapers and seen byReuters.

It remains unclear how these challenges will play out underMario Draghi, the former European Central Bank chief appointedlast week as Italy's prime minister. His predecessor GiuseppeConte had backed state intervention and renationalisation toavoid mass layoffs.

Whatever happens, a relaunched Alitalia will face evertougher competition in long- and short-haul services, aviationconsultant John Strickland said. "Entry costs may be at along-time low, but that alone is no guarantee of successfulexecution."

