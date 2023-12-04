Focus Point Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:FOCUSP) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 3.1% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Focus Point Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FOCUSP). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Focus Point Holdings Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

Check out our latest analysis for Focus Point Holdings Berhad

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Focus Point Holdings Berhad is:

26% = RM30m ÷ RM114m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.26.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Focus Point Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 26% ROE

To begin with, Focus Point Holdings Berhad has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 12% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, Focus Point Holdings Berhad's considerable five year net income growth of 37% was to be expected.

Story continues

We then performed a comparison between Focus Point Holdings Berhad's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 32% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Focus Point Holdings Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Focus Point Holdings Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Focus Point Holdings Berhad's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 41%, meaning the company retains 59% of its income. So it seems that Focus Point Holdings Berhad is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, Focus Point Holdings Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 42% of its profits over the next three years. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 24%.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Focus Point Holdings Berhad's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.