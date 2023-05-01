Is Focus Point Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FOCUSP) Potentially Undervalued?

Focus Point Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FOCUSP), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the KLSE over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Focus Point Holdings Berhad’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Focus Point Holdings Berhad Worth?

Good news, investors! Focus Point Holdings Berhad is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Focus Point Holdings Berhad’s ratio of 10.37x is below its peer average of 27.83x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Healthcare industry. Another thing to keep in mind is that Focus Point Holdings Berhad’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

Can we expect growth from Focus Point Holdings Berhad?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 1.5% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Focus Point Holdings Berhad, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since FOCUSP is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FOCUSP for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy FOCUSP. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Focus Point Holdings Berhad, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

