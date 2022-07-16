Focus Financial Partners Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FOCS) Earnings Haven't Escaped The Attention Of Investors

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 59.3x Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 14x and even P/E's lower than 8x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Focus Financial Partners has been doing relatively well. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Focus Financial Partners' Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Focus Financial Partners' to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 309% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 229% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 22% per year as estimated by the nine analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 11% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Focus Financial Partners is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From Focus Financial Partners' P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Focus Financial Partners maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 2 warning signs for Focus Financial Partners (1 is concerning!) that we have uncovered.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Focus Financial Partners, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

