Focus Features Sets Fall Theatrical Day & Date For Sundance Pick-Up ‘Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul’

Focus Features, Peacock, and Monkeypaw Productions have set Sept. 2 as their theatrical day-and-date release date for Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul. The studios picked up the movie from Daniel Kaluuya’s 59% Productions in early February out of Sundance and made it known that it would go in cinemas and on Uni’s sister streaming service Peacock.

The movie follows the proud first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch, Trinitie Childs (Regina Hall), who carries an immense responsibility on her shoulders. After a scandal involving her husband, Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), the church is forced to close temporarily, leaving Trinitie struggling to manage the aftermath. Now Trinitie and Lee-Curtis must rebuild their congregation and reconcile their faith by all means necessary to make the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen.

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. is from the sibling duo the Ebo twins, writer-director Adamma Ebo and producer Adanne Ebo, who made their feature film debut here with production company Pinky Promise. The pic is an adaptation of their previous short film of the same name. Oscar winner Kaluuya produces with Amandla Crichlow; alongside the Ebo twins. Pinky Promise’s Jessamine Burgum and Matthew Cooper; Rowan Riley; Kara Durrett; and Hall and Brown. Monkeypaw’s Jordan Peele executive produced.

