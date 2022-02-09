Focus Features Moves ‘Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris’ To Midsummer

Focus Features has pushed Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris from May 6 to July 15.

This is not on account of the pandemic, rather to provide the film with some breathing room against Focus’ Downton Abbey: A New Era which debuts on May 20.

More from Deadline

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris will be a moderate release and open on the same weekend as Sony’s Brad Pitt action title Bullet Train and STX horror movie Bed Rest.

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris follows a seemingly ordinary British housekeeper whose dream to own a couture Christian Dior gown takes her on an extraordinary adventure to Paris. The film stars Lesley Manville, Isabelle Huppert, Jason Isaacs, Lambert Wilson, Alba Baptista, Lucas Bravo and Rose Williams.

Pic is directed by Anthony Fabian (Skin, Good Hope), written by Fabian, Carroll Cartwright, Keith Thompson, and Olivia Hetreed, and based on the novella of the same name by Paul Gallico. Producers are Xavier Marchand, Guillaume Benski, and Fabian.

Focus has domestic, Universal has foreign. eOne financed the project with support from the National Film Institute of Hungary.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.