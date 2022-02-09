Focus Features Moves ‘Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris’ To Midsummer
Focus Features has pushed Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris from May 6 to July 15.
This is not on account of the pandemic, rather to provide the film with some breathing room against Focus’ Downton Abbey: A New Era which debuts on May 20.
More from Deadline
Kenneth Branagh On Scoring Three Oscar Noms For 'Belfast' And The "Mind Boggling" Feeling Of Beating An Oscar Record
Kenneth Branagh Breaks Oscar Record With Seven Nominations In Seven Different Categories
'Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul': Sundance Pic Scooped Up By Focus Features, Monkeypaw For Theatrical Day & Date On Peacock
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris will be a moderate release and open on the same weekend as Sony’s Brad Pitt action title Bullet Train and STX horror movie Bed Rest.
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris follows a seemingly ordinary British housekeeper whose dream to own a couture Christian Dior gown takes her on an extraordinary adventure to Paris. The film stars Lesley Manville, Isabelle Huppert, Jason Isaacs, Lambert Wilson, Alba Baptista, Lucas Bravo and Rose Williams.
Pic is directed by Anthony Fabian (Skin, Good Hope), written by Fabian, Carroll Cartwright, Keith Thompson, and Olivia Hetreed, and based on the novella of the same name by Paul Gallico. Producers are Xavier Marchand, Guillaume Benski, and Fabian.
Focus has domestic, Universal has foreign. eOne financed the project with support from the National Film Institute of Hungary.
Best of Deadline
Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 Season
What's New On HBO Max For January 2022: Day-By-Day Listings For TV Shows & Movies
New On Prime Video For January 2022: Daily Listings For Streaming TV, Movies & More
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.