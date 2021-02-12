FOCUS-Dose shortages undermine push by U.S. states to speed COVID-19 vaccinations

By Carl O'Donnell

Feb 12 (Reuters) - When the U.S. government began shippingCOVID-19 vaccines in December, state health providers could notadminister shots fast enough to keep pace with deliveries andmillions of doses sat waiting for arms.

Two months later, the situation has reversed. Supplyconstraints are slowing ambitious vaccination programs, asmassive sites capable of putting shots into thousands of armsdaily in states including New York, California, Florida andTexas, as well as hospitals and pharmacies, beg for more doses.

Nearly a dozen state and local officials told Reuters theycould vaccinate up to four times more people, but federalvaccine shipments remain frustratingly small.

Two months into the vaccine rollout, most states havereceived enough doses to vaccinate fewer than 10% of theirresidents. With deliveries based on population, most statesreceive fewer than a 100,000 doses per week of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc vaccinesthat both require two shots.

States and localities “have gotten themselves together ...and they can handle a lot more doses,” said Claire Hannan,director of the Association of Immunization Managers, a tradegroup for local public health departments. “They just need moresupply.”

Health officials say the stakes are higher than ever as morecontagious variants of the coronavirus spread.

The Biden administration has said it will continue toincrease dose allocations and remains on track to make shotsavailable to all Americans by late summer.

Despite the frustration, the United States is a globalleader in vaccinations, with around 66 million doses shipped andnearly 45 million shots administered.

SLOW RAMP UP

Weekly dose shipments have increased to 11 million from 8.6million since Biden took control of the White House Jan. 20, andmay increase to around 13 million by the end of the month.Officials said they cannot project out more than three weeks butare working to improve supply visibility.

At that pace, the administration could hit its goal ofdistributing 100 million shots in its first 100 days nearly amonth ahead of schedule, and hit a target of 150 million shotswithout any increase in weekly dose allocations.

Some experts said the United States has the potential todistribute 220 million doses or more by the end of March. Pfizerand Moderna have contracts to deliver those shots, and a thirdvaccine from Johnson & Johnson could be authorized bythe end of this month or early March.

Biden promised to help states ramp up vaccinations with anassist from the military and government agencies after hispredecessor largely left them to their own devices.

Federal data shows that vaccines shipped have consistentlyexceeded shots given by around 20 million doses for over amonth. White House officials said the discrepancy was largelydue to states holding back doses to ensure people get theirsecond shot on schedule.

The Biden administration has helped set up two massvaccination sites in California and is urging Congress toprovide funds for more. It has also started shipping vaccinesdirectly to 6,500 pharmacies around the country and will launcha similar program next week with community health centers.

'WISH WE COULD DO MORE'

State and local officials told Reuters what is holding themback now is not lack of distribution sites but dose shortages.

States and counties have set up dozens of mass vaccinationcenters – publicly-operated facilities that can give shots to1,000 or more people per day – mostly near major cities such asBoston, Los Angeles and New York, according to state officialsand a review of public information.

One county official said he recently helped open two massvaccination centers near Seattle that could boost dailyinoculations from about 1,000 per day to as much as 6,000, ifonly they had more vaccine.

“All of our sites are hampered by a lack of vaccines,” saidMark Del Beccaro, assistant deputy chief of coronavirus testingand immunization programs for King County, where Seattle islocated.

Some local officials said they need federal funding tomaintain vaccination capabilities. King County currently onlyhas funding to keep sites going through March, Del Beccaro said.

Hospitals and pharmacies are facing similar constraints,according to officials from half a dozen states.

“I wish we could do more,” said Steve Hoffart, owner ofMagnolia Pharmacy outside Houston, adding that he has notreceived vaccine shipments since January.

Hoffart said he fields some 15 emails a day from peopleseeking shots. “I try to keep patients hopeful.”(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell; Editing by Caroline Humer andBill Berkrot)