Focus on Bruno School

Another great school year is underway at the Bruno Central School. This year Bruno Central School staff welcomed 146 students in Kindergarten to Grade 12, and welcomed new families and new staff members. The school hosted a Back to School BBQ on Thursday, September 8 to give the community a chance to reconnect and meet the new staff, and for parents, staff and students to interact in a social situation.

There were many fun activities that happened during Education Week which ran from October 17-21. The students paired up for Buddy Reading, a Community Breakfast filled the gym with parents, grandparents and community members and the school was visited by three local authors: Mary Bishop, Laura Lawrence, and Diana Koenning.

Volleyball has been in full swing since early September. This year Bruno School has 3 volleyball teams who are heading into pre-district action-Jr. Girls, Sr. Girls and Jr. Boys. The Jr. Boys advanced to the Jr “B” Boys playoffs in Humboldt on Nov 1st, but came up short against Humboldt Public 2. The Jr. Girls competed in Wakaw and while they played hard they were unfortunately, unable to advance to the playoffs. The Sr. Girls competed in the 1A Conference finals on Nov 5th in Allan.

Staff and students geared up for Halloween by carving pumpkins at their annual contest. The students worked amazingly together, and all came up with some creative creations. As well the students dressed in their Halloween costumes and went around Bruno collecting food and money for the school’s annual We Scare Hunger initiative with all donations going to the Humboldt and District food bank. The school would like to issue a huge “Thank you for your generosity!” to the community for their support.

Bruno School's Remembrance Day service was held on November 9th at 10:50 in the school gym as all schools in the Horizon School Division are closed November 10th and 11th. The community was welcome to attend the ceremony.

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder