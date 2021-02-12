FOCUS-BioNTech, Moderna shore up supplies of key COVID-19 vaccine ingredients
By Allison Martell, Ludwig Burger and Chad Terhune
Feb 12 (Reuters) - Vaccine makers are shoring up theirsupply of a critical raw material in "messenger RNA" vaccines:the lipid molecules that help deliver the genetic RNA materialinto cells.
Manufacturers are under pressure to increase production ofCOVID-19 vaccines as infections from the pandemic approach 110million people.
But the supply effort has gotten off to a slow start, andvaccine makers still face multiple potential bottlenecks,including a tight supply of lipids used in mRNA vaccines fromPfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech, aswell as Moderna Inc.
BioNTech has signed two new deals with manufacturers toproduce lipids at scale, while Moderna's supplier told Reutersit has recently doubled its monthly production of the keyingredients.
Lipids are organic compounds that are insoluble in water.Both vaccines use a blend of lipids to coat and protect piecesof mRNA, which enter the cells of an inoculated person andprompt them to produce proteins that teach the immune system tofight the virus.
In theory, lipids should be easy to produce at large scale,because only a small amount is required for each dose, and mostare small molecules that are not complex to synthesize, expertswho developed the technology told Reuters. Other types of lipidare widely used in cosmetics and some other pharmaceuticals.
But to produce billions of new COVID-19 vaccines for theworld, vaccine makers have to be willing to share theirproprietary formulas with specialized contract manufacturers.
Those contract manufacturers must build new production linesand prove that they meet regulatory standards for safety. Theprocess takes months, even for experienced manufacturers.
The challenge is highlighted by new supply agreementsbetween BioNTech and two manufacturers: Germany's Merck KGaAand Evonik.
Pfizer, which along with BioNTech aims to produce 2 billiondoses of its vaccine this year, is supplied by British-basedCroda.
Canada's Acuitas has licensed its proprietary lipids toBioNTech, so Evonik can manufacture them on BioNTech's behalf,Evonik told Reuters. Evonik expects to begin shipments in thesecond half of the year, while Merck has said it will boostdeliveries "by year-end."
"As the pandemic progresses there is an increasingappreciation about the complex nature of lipid synthesis," Mercksaid in an emailed statement.
Officials for Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna did notimmediately comment on the status of their lipid supply.BioNTech's chief executive, Ugur Sahin, told Reuters in Decemberthat the lipid supply was "an important raw materials issue,"one of several the company expected to be able to address.
Moderna is aiming to make at least 600 million doses of itsvaccine in 2021. The company's lipids supplier, Germany'sCordenPharma, scaled up its manufacturing for the vaccine by 50times last summer.
More recently, CordenPharma modified its production andsupply chain to double monthly deliveries, Matthieu Giraud, whooversees lipid production at the company, told Reuters.
Smaller mRNA producers and suppliers said they do not seelipids as a long-term bottleneck.
Peter Lutwyche, chief executive of Genevant Sciences, aVancouver company that has licensed lipid technology to vaccineprojects, said there are likely a number of contractmanufacturers that could boost production further.
"The lead times for lipids from these specialized vendorsmay be getting longer, but I do not believe it's thebottleneck," he said.
Pieter Cullis, a University of British Columbia professorwho co-founded Acuitas and has spent decades developing lipidnanoparticle technology, said manufacturing sites approved tomake conventional pharmaceuticals could be repurposed to makethe proprietary lipids within a few months.
None of the lipids are required in huge amounts because thevaccine is so potent, said Cullis: to make a billion doses ofvaccine, only hundreds of kilograms of lipid are required.
"There's nothing to say you can't scale this to infinity andback," he said of mRNA vaccines in general. "There's Pfizersaying (they will make) 2 billion doses this year, and they'reprobably going to exceed that."
(Reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto, Ludwig Burger inFrankfurt and Chad Terhune in Los AngelesAdditional reporting by Mike Erman in New YorkEditing by Michele Gershberg and Matthew Lewis)