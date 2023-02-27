FOCUS-Aviation industry turns to childcare, free iPhones to lure workers

Allison Lampert and Rajesh Kumar Singh
·6 min read

By Allison Lampert and Rajesh Kumar Singh

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The North American aviation industry is wooing workers with daycare centers, cheaper transport and free iPhones to compete in a tight market where salaries for entry-level, low-skilled jobs often lag those at e-commerce companies like Amazon.

Shortages of workers like baggage handlers and customer service agents led to long lines and delayed luggage during the peak summer travel season last year, marring the industry's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and spurring demand for new initiatives to attract workers.

"If you want people to work crazy shifts, in the middle of the night, in the middle of the day, you need to be able to accommodate their family life too," Thomas Romig, vice president at airport trade group Airports Council International, or ACI World, said of services like daycare.

"Airports are taking more actions to try and recruit, retain and train (or) upskill workers."

ACI, which has member airports around the world, is now preparing guidance for them on making jobs at 24-hour centers outside city cores more friendly to workers.

Part of the issue for the aviation industry is that low wages and taxing work have long made retaining staff at airports a challenge, a problem exacerbated by the pandemic and now, historically low unemployment rates. In the United States, the unemployment rate is at its lowest level in more than 53 years.

U.S. air transportation employment has recovered over the past year to above pre-pandemic levels. But the sector still needs to add jobs as U.S. air travel also rebounds - forecasts show it is set to rise again this year from pre-pandemic levels hit in 2022.

'DAYCARE IS COMING'

Job sweeteners are necessary because average pay for U.S. airport workers at just under $18 an hour drastically lags that of e-commerce employers like Amazon, which pay almost $33 an hour on average, according to ZipRecruiter.

Childcare programs have been one response. Apart from airports in California, they are not usually offered at North American airports. But that is changing.

The city of Phoenix's aviation department, which runs the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, has launched a childcare program for airport workers and plans to build a childcare facility on airport property. The department currently has 133 of 171 jobs vacant.

Since its launch, 37 airport workers have joined the program, which covers daycare costs partially. The city of Phoenix is also spending $1 million to develop a separate childcare facility next to the airport.

The effort is aimed at getting people back to work after the pandemic and helping the airport run smoothly, said Matthew Heil, the city department's special projects administrator.

At Kelowna International Airport in British Columbia, Canada, construction is underway for a daycare primarily for children of employees who work on airport property.

The project already helped retain one customer service agent, a single father who had considered leaving, said Phillip Elchitz, senior manager of airport operations.

"Now he knows the daycare is coming and he's not looking for (other) work anymore," Elchitz said. "That is exactly why we are doing this."

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is similarly weighing offering childcare on-site or nearby in a bid to offer attractive benefits to workers, said airport spokesperson Mindy Kershner.

Some California airports, which already offer daycare, are adding other services to make life easier for employees.

San Francisco in July will increase monthly subsidies offered to employees using public transit by more than 50% to $200, while a free shuttle is being piloted for workers who live further away, an airport spokesperson said.

Kelowna's airport is also considering shuttle service for hard-to-fill night or pre-dawn shifts when public transit is not available.

FREE CARS AND IPHONES

Airlines are facing similar struggles on the hiring front.

Delta Air Lines is offering a $5,000 sign-on bonus for a ramp agent position - among the more taxing jobs in aviation - in Minneapolis. Other carriers such as United Airlines and Alaska Airlines are also trying to attract workers for ramp operations with signing bonuses, according to job postings.

Ground handling company Unifi, which provides labor and equipment to Delta, United, and Alaska Airlines, has seen costs to bring on new workers in tight labor markets rise as much as 60% from pre-pandemic levels, Unifi Chief Strategy Officer Ying McPherson said.

With Unifi's staff turnover rate above pre-pandemic levels, it has turned to incentive programs to retain talent, McPherson said.

For example, it last year gave away brand new cars to three employees and smartphones, including iPhones, to over 3,000 workers who met performance targets, a company spokesperson said. It is now offering emergency funds and sponsoring a program that allows employees to pay for purchases such as appliances and computers over time, the spokesperson added.

In some cases, airlines and aviation services companies are flying in workers and hosting them at local hotels for temporary assignments to avoid the costs of hiring additional staff in tighter labor markets, McPherson said.

Facility services and management specialist Grupo Eulen, which works with carriers like American Airlines, estimates wages for ground handlers will rise around 6% to 8% this year, although fewer hiring bonuses are being offered.

Unions argue the industry needs to do more to attract and retain workers, especially given practices like contract-flipping - work being transferred from one company to another - are common.

Yavar Qadri, a representative for Unifor, Canada's largest private sector union, says his salary was cut by 5% and he then lost dental benefits during two separate flips over the last 15 years while working as a security guard overnight for a contractor at Canada's largest airport in Toronto.

A security guard like Qadri would normally start on wages of C$15.55 an hour and hit just C$16.14 hourly after six years, according to Unifor, underscoring the dim pay rise prospects.

"People are working multiple jobs. Or they are trying to get a lot of overtime hours," added Qadri. "The whole scenario creates a very toxic atmosphere. Everybody is tired."

And then there are others - like Jared Barker, a 33-year-old baggage handler at Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport who quit and left the industry altogether last year after mass departures during the pandemic led to a heavier workload.

"It just burned me out," said Barker, who now works in insurance sales. (Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal and Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago, additional reporting by Doyinsola Oladipo in New York, editing by Ben Klayman and Deepa Babington)

Latest Stories

  • Fox anchor says network is blocking him from reporting on Dominion texts

    ‘I believe I should be covering it, it’s a major media story’

  • Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats — and electric cars makes it easier than ever

    Pricey add-ons could start ruffling EV-buyer feathers — but automakers might struggle to survive without them, a new study says.

  • Harry and Meghan ‘could copy Trump’ in defamation case

    The Duchess of Sussex’s sister Samantha Markle is currently suing her for various comments she has made about her

  • 'Virtual power plant' model could convince more Albertans to switch to solar

    CALGARY — An electricity retailer in Alberta is betting it can entice more homeowners to make the switch to solar panels by launching what it calls Canada's first retail, 100 per cent green energy-based "virtual power plant." As of last week, residential customers who sign up with Calgary-based Solartility Inc. will receive a zero-down leasing option for a rooftop solar system, complete with battery storage and an EV charger system. Most importantly, though, customers will also receive a bi-dire

  • Niagara Region is suing Jason Tamming, who acted corruptly in a scandal there; why was he just rehired in Brampton under Patrick Brown & the new CAO?

    Jason Tamming, who was fired by Niagara Region after the Ontario Ombudsman highlighted his corrupt behaviour in a CAO hiring scandal, has been rehired as Brampton’s director of communications, culture and events, once again putting the former federal Conservative government staffer with links to Mayor Patrick Brown in charge of information flowing out of City Hall. Tamming joins Brampton Integrity Commissioner Muneeza Sheikh on the list of people with ties to Brown rehired in their role since he

  • Analysis-CATL's 'price war' shows its power, and China's EV edge

    CATL, the world's largest battery maker, has offered to cut costs for Chinese automakers, a move that demonstrates its market power and could also widen China's cost advantage in electric vehicles. China's CATL has offered smaller domestic electric-vehicle makers discounted prices on batteries, according to four people with knowledge of the terms. The discount offers included a clause that shocked the auto industry after a year of rising prices: a built-in assumption that prices of lithium carbonate, a key component in auto batteries, would more than halve, three of the people said.

  • 14 Retirement Secrets You Should Know

    The realities you face when you stop working might be a far cry from your retirement dream. Of course, retiring broke or not being able to retire at all are among the worst-case scenarios. Social...

  • Can I Retire at 60 With Just $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Discriminating against U.S. workers, abusing H-2A workers cost a Miami company $200,000

    There were more than $17,000 in back wages owed and $182,000 in civil money penalties paid by a business that services Home Depot and businesses throughout the South.

  • Venezuelan Oil Production Has Plummeted By 75% In Ten Years

    Venezuela’s oil production has fallen by 75% over the past decade due to sanctions levied as a result of its own policies

  • Audi considers U.S. plant as Inflation Reduction Act subsidies lure carmakers

    Audi may build an EV production facility in the United States in response to the provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act.

  • UPDATE 1-Twitter lays off 10% of current workforce - NYT

    Twitter Inc has laid off at least 200 employees, or about 10% of its workforce, the New York Times reported late on Sunday, in its latest round of job cuts since Elon Musk took over the micro-blogging site last October. The layoffs on Saturday night impacted product managers, data scientists and engineers who worked on machine learning and site reliability, which helps keep Twitter's various features online, the NYT report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • From Zero-Covid To Energy Demand Explosion: The Impact Of China’s Reopening

    The IEA’s Executive Director has stated that China's reopening poses the biggest uncertainty for energy markets, with concerns over whether the current global oil output will meet the needs of the Asian superpower.

  • Horizon Health hopes new UNB program will improve nurse retention

    Horizon Health officials are hopeful that a new certificate program in nursing leadership and management will show nurses that there's a future for them in the province. Brenda Kinney, vice-president and chief nursing officer at Horizon Health, said the network has secured 40 seats in the program offered by the University of New Brunswick in Saint John. She said she hopes the program will help with the ongoing struggle to keep nurses in the profession and province. "Continuing education opportun

  • ‘Verbal trickery’: Warner Bros Discovery sues Paramount for $200 million over South Park deal

    Warner says it signed a contract in 2019 paying more than $500m for the rights to existing and new episodes of the irreverent show

  • 8 Purchases Everyone Approaching Retirement Should Make

    Certain retirement purchases, like big houses and expensive boats, are often regretted by retirees. Retirement at Any Age: Get Retirement Tips That Fit Every Stage of LifeMore: With a Recession...

  • 30 Reasons It’s Hard To Retire at 65

    Sixty-five has long been the magic age for retirement. But the expected age of retirement is becoming more diverse for the majority of non-retired U.S. adults, according to a Gallup Poll. Twenty-five...

  • High Gas Prices Could Be The New Normal For Europe

    All the latest developments in Europe's natural gas space suggest that the EU will continue paying much higher prices for the gas it consumes than it used to before 2022

  • Oil rises on Russian supply jitters

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices edged up in volatile trade on Monday, as Russia halted exports to Poland via a key pipeline ahead of a hefty supply cut announced for March, but a stronger dollar and fears of recession capped gains. West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude futures (WTI) traded at $76.68 a barrel, 36 cents, or 0.5% higher, while Brent crude futures were up 34 cents, or 0.4%, at $83.50 a barrel at 0950 GMT. Russia halted supplies of oil to Poland via the Druzhba pipeline, the chief executive of Polish refiner PKN Orlen said on Saturday, a day after Poland delivered its first Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

  • Warren Buffett: 'There will be no finish line' at Berkshire Hathaway

    Seven key takeaways from Warren Buffett's latest wide-ranging letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders.