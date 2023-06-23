Focaccia open sandwiches with broccoli and pecorino recipe
Mini open Italian sandwiches make a perfect afternoon tea option with all sorts of interesting topping options to choose from. I love using English pecorino for these, made by White Lake Cheese in Somerset.
Timings
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 5 minutes
Serves
Six
Ingredients
approx 100g sprouting broccoli, trimmed of any woody stems
6 slices of focaccia, cut from a loaf, about 6cm x 3cm and 1cm thick
a little olive oil for drizzling
Pecorino or Parmesan, for shaving
Method
1. Bring a pan of salted water to the boil and cook the sprouting broccoli for 2-3 minutes until tender, then drain.
2. Meanwhile toast the focaccia slices on both sides.
3. Slice the broccoli into slim florets if necessary and arrange on the focaccia. Season, drizzle over a little olive oil, then shave the cheese with a peeler and arrange on top.
