Fobi, Surge at 52-Week Highs on News

Fobi AI Inc. (V.FOBI) hit a new 52-week high of $3.77 on Tuesday. Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) announced that its Vital Intelligence Smart Vital system has been integrated into Fobi AI’s Venue Management System for Conferences & Events.

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (V.NILI) hit a new 52-week high of 33 cents on Tuesday. Lithium Corporation (OTCQB: LTUM) recently entered into an option agreement with Surge Battery Metals), whereby Surge may earn an 80% interest in Lithium Corporation's San Emidio Lithium-in-Brine property in Washoe County, Nevada.

Alcanna Inc. (T.CLIQ) hit a new 52-week high of $8.61 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Capital Power Corporation (T.CPX) hit a new 52-week high of $44.61 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

DREAM Unlimited Corp. (T.DRM) hit a new 52-week high of $27.40 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Golden Valley Mines and Royalties Ltd. (V.GZZ) hit a new 52-week high of $12.30 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Orea Mining Corp. (T.OREA) hit a new 52-week high of 30 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (C.PMET) hit a new 52-week high of 65 cents on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Abitibi Royalties Inc. (V.RZZ) hit a new 52-week high of $27.50 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Read: Food Manufacturers with Plant-Based Protein Not Only Targeting Vegans, but Meat-Eaters Too

SIR Royalty Income Fund (T.SRV.UN) hit a new 52-week high of $11.20 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Storm Resources Ltd. (T.SRX) hit a new 52-week high of $4.60 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

StorageVault Canada Inc. (V.SVI) hit a new 52-week high of $5.95 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Vitreous Glass Inc. (V.VCI) hit a new 52-week high of $5.29 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.

exactEarth Ltd. (T.XCT) hit a new 52-week high of $3.49 on Tuesday. No news stories available today.



