Foam Tape Market Size to Reach USD 18.6 Billion by 2032, Says The Brainy Insights

The Brainy Insights
·5 min read
The Brainy Insights
The Brainy Insights

The growing demand for adhesives, the increasing automotive industry, and the rising usage of electronic devices in emerging region are expected to support the growth of the foam tape market. Rising demand for foam tape in the production of lightweight materials and lower-cost components, as well as the growth and expansion of various end-user verticals in emerging economies, will have a direct and beneficial impact on the market's growth rate.

Newark, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 9.5 billion foam tape Market will reach USD 18.6 billion by 2032. Foam tape is a self-adhesive tape that is pressure sensitive. It comprises foam with several different backing materials and is sticky on one or both sides. It is available in various lengths, widths, thicknesses, and colours, making it a highly versatile product that can quickly change to fit diverse purposes and situations across multiple industries. When two surfaces are uneven or untextured, foam tape is commonly employed. Double-sided variations help glue two surfaces together, whilst single-sided varieties are best for activities like sealing.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13327

Key Insight of the foam tape

Asia Pacific to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest foam tape share. Owing to rising demand for foam tape by end-user industries in the region, abundant availability of raw materials, surging government investment policies to promote industrial growth, increased R&D activities, high demand and application by aerospace and defence industries, high economic growth in emerging countries, and rising investments by various public and private manufacturers in Asia Pacific.

The acrylic segment dominated the market with the largest market revenue of USD 3.67 billion.

The acrylic segment dominated the market with the largest market revenue of USD 3.67 billion. Acrylic adhesives' superior qualities, high internal strength, resistance to solvents and moisture, and shock absorption capacity drive demand for acrylic adhesives over the forecast period.

The solvent-based segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with a market revenue of USD 3.86 billion.

The solvent-based segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with a market revenue of USD 3.86 billion. Solvent-based foam tapes are strong and temperature resistant, making them ideal for various applications.

The polyethylene segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with a market revenue of USD 4.22 billion.

The polyethylene segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with a market revenue of USD 4.22 billion. PE foam tape has a wide range of applications in fast-increasing industries such as the automobile and building and construction industries, which drives the expansion of the foam tape market.

Procure Complete Report (230 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/13327/single

Advancement in Market

● In June 2019, Schul International Co., LLC, a maker of joint sealants for commercial construction, and Willseal LLC, a firm that markets and sells Schul products, were bought by RPM's Tremco division. Schul's product range principally consists of pre-compressed, self-expanding foam tapes used for joint sealing in applications such as window seals, prefabricated concrete, modular construction, and concrete facade restoration.

Market Dynamics

Drivers: Rising demand by building & construction industries

The use of foam tape is increasing in the building and construction industries and the automobile industry. The foam tape industry is driven by the increasing use of electronic devices and lightweight automobiles. According to US Department of Energy research, lowering vehicle weight by 10% can increase fuel efficiency by 6-8%.

Restraint: Pricing pressure

The foam tape sector has recently been under a lot of pricing pressure due to shifting feedstock prices. The high cost of critical raw materials used to create polyurethane foam, such as toluene diisocyanate and polymeric isocyanate, increases polyurethane foam production prices. Because of the continuous record rise and stability of MDI feedstock prices, the market for foam tape has seen a significant price increase.

Opportunity: Rise of silicon resin-based foam tapes

Silicon resin-based foam tapes are expected to expand substantially quicker during the forecast period since they provide higher service life, excellent conformability, and flexibility. Leading vendors are also continually developing and investing in R&D to launch new, environmentally friendly items.

Challenge: High expenses

Due to the price lockout and volatility, the market's expansion will be impeded by a shortage of raw material demand and supply. Significant expenditures connected with R&D capabilities, large production investments, and severe global trade bans will hinder business progress.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/13327

Some of the major players operating in the foam tape are:

● 3M Company
● Nitto Denko Corporation
● Scapa Group Plc
● 3F
● Intertape Polymer Group, Inc.
● Lintec Corporation
● Tesa S.E.
● Avery Dennison Corporation
● Halco

Key Segments cover in the market:

By Resin:

● Rubber
● Acrylic
● Silicone

By Technology:

● Hot-Melt Based
● Water-Based
● Solvent-Based

By Type:

● Polyurethane
● Polyethylene

For more information in the analysis of this report, speak to research analyst: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/13327

About the report:

The global foam tape is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com 
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com


Latest Stories

  • Russia's deficit leaps to £29bn as Putin spends ferociously - live updates

    Russia's budget deficit jumped in the first two months of the year as Vladimir Putin suffered a slump in oil and gas takings amid sanctions triggered by his war in Ukraine.

  • TD Bank customer out $480 after e-transfer cancelled — despite having autodeposit

    Christine Mason of Edmonton says she was pleased last September when someone wanted to buy the power tools she'd advertised on Kijiji — a cordless grinder, charger and two batteries. A man who said his name was Steve said he'd head over after work and would pay $480 by e-transfer, since he didn't carry a lot of cash. "It sounded plausible to me," said Mason. "He was in the trades and I thought, 'OK, that's fine.'" After inspecting the tools, "Steve" opened a banking app on his phone. Mason enter

  • History shows the stock market is headed for red-hot gains in the next 2 months as equities mirror the moves of the last financial crisis, Fundstrat says

    Stocks have been on the uptrend on the past five months, similar to the rebound seen in 2009, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said.

  • 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks I’ll Be Buying Hand Over Fist in March 2023

    Here are two of the best Canadian dividend stocks you can buy in March to hold for years to come. The post 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks I’ll Be Buying Hand Over Fist in March 2023 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Here’s How Much to Invest for $10,000 in Dividends Each Year

    Here's how blue-chip dividend stocks on the TSX such as Enbridge, can help you earn $10,000 in annual dividend income in 2023. The post Here’s How Much to Invest for $10,000 in Dividends Each Year appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • New TFSA Investors: 2 Top TSX Stocks to Create a Self-Directed Retirement Fund

    If you're looking for solid stocks to build a retirement fund in your TFSA, look into these two dividend stocks. The post New TFSA Investors: 2 Top TSX Stocks to Create a Self-Directed Retirement Fund appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • People Making 6 Figures Are Shopping at Dollar Stores — Here’s What They Are Buying

    With inflation at a four-decade high and Americans' wallets being hard hit, wealthier shoppers are now also turning to Dollar General, according to CEO Todd Vasos. More: 11 Grocery Items To Buy...

  • Bitcoin: Latest price collapse comes amid crypto bank fears

    Uncertainty surrounding Silvergate Bank caused a significant slump that BTC is yet to recover from

  • BUY ALERT: Why I’m Grabbing Manulife Stock Today

    Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC) is a stock well worth buying for its value, income, and bright growth future. The post BUY ALERT: Why I’m Grabbing Manulife Stock Today appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • What To Know If You Deposit More Than $10K Into Your Checking Account

    If you plan to deposit $10,000 or more into your checking account, there are a few things you should consider first. By law, banks have to report deposits that exceed a certain amount. See: Do You...

  • Older mortgage applicants are more likely to be rejected, study finds

    Insufficient collateral and mortality risk are the main reasons for rejection.

  • I Have $100,000. How Can I Turn It Into $1 Million Through Investing?

    Are you wondering how to invest $100,000 and turn it into $1 million? With some patience and smart investing moves, it's not out of reach. Learn more here.

  • If Joe Biden can open massive new oil fields, then so can Britain

    It would be the biggest new oil field in decades. It could supply as much as 2pc of all the oil needed by the United States. And it would be large enough by itself to make a significant difference to the global price, dealing yet another blow to Vladimir Putin’s collapsing war machine in Ukraine.

  • Pakistan has to give assurance on financing balance of payments gap -IMF

    KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) -Pakistan will be required to give an assurance that its balance of payments deficit is fully financed for the fiscal year ending in June to unlock the next tranche of IMF funding, the fund's resident representative said on Monday. The funding is critical for the South Asian economy, which is facing a balance of payments crisis, with its central bank foreign exchange reserves dropping to levels barely able to cover four weeks of imports. The International Monetary Fund has been negotiating with Islamabad since early last month to clear its ninth review, which if approved by the board will issue $1.1 billion of a $6.5 billion bailout agreed in 2019.

  • Need Passive Income? Turn $5,000 Into $21 Every Month

    Investing $5,000 in Exchange Income Fund will help you earn $250 in annual dividends. But is EIF stock a buy right now? The post Need Passive Income? Turn $5,000 Into $21 Every Month appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Time for Defence: How to Invest in a Volatile Market

    Here's where to invest during higher volatility. The post Time for Defence: How to Invest in a Volatile Market appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Stock pickers reckon it's time to move on from central banks

    LONDON (Reuters) -Stock market investors are calling time on the idea that the Federal Reserve, and other major central banks, have their back. Hopes for interest rate cuts by year-end have evaporated, given resilient data and sticky inflation, suggesting central banks will instead be inclined to keep borrowing costs around their highest since 2007 for some time. Switch from so-called growth stocks, such as tech, and focus on businesses that can withstand the end of cheap funding -- banks that benefit from higher rates and resources and consumer staples businesses that can sell goods at prices that match inflation.

  • Analysis-China's chip sector needs more than state money to dull impact of US restrictions

    China plans to splurge to help its chip sector overcome U.S. export curbs, but money can only do so much unless Chinese firms can break from a cycle that hinders innovation and traps them at the low end of the value chain, industry players said. The government has earmarked $140 billion that could include subsidising the purchase of domestically produced chipmaking equipment, Reuters reported in December, likely benefiting manufacturers such as China's sole semiconductor lithography specialist, Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Group (SMEE). The outlay was in response to the United States increasingly tightening export restrictions of chipmaking technology for fear it could be used to produce chips for applications such as artificial intelligence which could be used by China's military.

  • Foxconn: iPhone maker sees revenue slump as demand weakens

    Foxconn said its sales fell by more than 11% in February, compared to the same month in 2022.

  • Newfoundland and Labrador looking to European markets to better finance its debt

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The Newfoundland and Labrador government is looking to European markets to better finance its debt. The province has been listed with the London Stock Exchange for up to 1 billion euros in bonds, in hopes of attracting lower interest rates. Premier Andrew Furey says with new energy projects on the horizon, the province is in a good position to attract European investors. Officials say that with the launch of Newfoundland and Labrador's European borrowing program today, Prince