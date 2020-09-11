I got through lockdown by ordering 1kg of these sweets every month. (Getty Images)

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices were correct at the time of publication.

Quite early on in lockdown, we’d squabbled over the last foam shrimp sweet for the umpteenth time, so I turned to my boyfriend and said: “Shall we just order a really, really big bag?”

He said: “No.”

And so, 24-hours later a 1KG bag of foam shrimps arrived at our door. Needless to say, even after my boyfriend’s protesting, he was more excited than me.

And he was even more gleeful when he learned that the entire bag had only cost £7.43 from Amazon, (up until that point we had been buying little bags for £1 each from a nearby shop).

So, what are the benefits of buying a huge bag of sweets, you ask?

Well, more than you might think.

Not only does it mean that they are always there for you to grab a handful when you need a quick boost before a Zoom call, it also means that you need never again make a mad dash to the supermarket when cravings hit at odd times.

Plus, you can channel the Kardashians and buy a beautiful glass jar to display them in, and, just like the Kardashians, ensure that the glass never depletes.

Buy it: Just Treats Foam Shrimps (1 Kilo Share Bag) | £7.43 from Amazon

And if foam shrimps aren’t your thing, then what about 1KG of foam bananas? Or 1KG of Dolly Mixtures?

Take your pick from a range of classic sweets with the Just Treats range on Amazon, save money and ensure that you’re never out of your favourite treat of choice again.

One word of advice though: perhaps hide the bag from the kids!