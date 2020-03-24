What Is FNM's (BIT:FNM) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the FNM (BIT:FNM) share price has dived 53% in the last thirty days. The recent drop has obliterated the annual return, with the share price now down 29% over that longer period.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does FNM Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

FNM has a P/E ratio of 6.93. The image below shows that FNM has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the transportation industry average (7.3).

FNM's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. If the company has better than average prospects, then the market might be underestimating it. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

FNM saw earnings per share decrease by 29% last year. But EPS is up 2.1% over the last 5 years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does FNM's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

FNM has net debt equal to 44% of its market cap. While that's enough to warrant consideration, it doesn't really concern us.

The Bottom Line On FNM's P/E Ratio

FNM's P/E is 6.9 which is below average (11.9) in the IT market. Since it only carries a modest debt load, it's likely the low expectations implied by the P/E ratio arise from the lack of recent earnings growth. Given FNM's P/E ratio has declined from 14.9 to 6.9 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is more worried about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. We don't have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

