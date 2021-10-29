FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Announces 54.6% Increase in Third Quarter 2021 Net Income

DUNMORE, Pa., Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNCB; www.fncb.com), the parent company of Dunmore-based FNCB Bank (the “Bank”), (collectively, "FNCB") today reported net income of $6.4 million, or $0.31 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $2.3 million, or 54.6% from $4.1 million, or $0.20 per basic and diluted share, for the same three months of 2020. The increase in third quarter 2021 earnings was largely due to a $2.9 million increase in net interest income, coupled with a $0.5 million release of loan and lease loss reserves and a $0.3 million decrease in non-interest expense. These positive factors were partially offset by a $1.1 million reduction in non-interest income. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net income totaled $17.4 million, or $0.86 per basic and diluted share, an increase of $7.2 million, or 70.9%, from $10.2 million, or $0.50 per basic and diluted share, for the same nine months of 2020. The earnings improvement for the year-to-date period ending September 30, 2021 was primarily due to a $7.6 million increase in net interest income. Additionally, a $0.2 million release of reserves for the year-to-date period of 2021 compared to a provision of loan and lease losses of $2.1 million for the same period of 2020, contributed to the improvement in earnings. Partially offsetting these favorable variances was a $0.8 million decrease in non-interest income and a $0.4 million increase in non-interest expense.



For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, the annualized return on average assets was 1.58% and 1.52%, respectively, and 1.15% and 1.03%, respectively, for the same period of 2020. The annualized return on average equity was 15.61% and 14.76%, respectively for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 11.05% and 9.63%, for the comparable periods of 2020. FNCB declared and paid dividends to holders of common stock of $0.075 per share for the third quarter of 2021 and $0.195 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $0.055 and $0.165 per share for the same periods of 2020.

Third quarter 2021 results as compared to the third quarter of 2020:

● Third quarter net income increased $2.3 million, or 54.6%, to $6.4 million, or $0.31 per share in 2021 compared to $4.1 million, or $0.20 per share in 2020; ● Yield on earning assets (FTE) decreased 2 basis points to 3.63% in 2021 from 3.65% in 2020; ● Cost of funds decreased 36 basis points to 0.23% in 2021 from 0.59% in 2020; ● Net interest margin (FTE) increased 27 basis points to 3.46% in 2021, compared to 3.19% in 2020; ● Credit for loan and lease losses of $0.5 million in 2021, compared to a $0.1 million provision in 2020; ● Non-interest income decreased $1.1 million, or 38.0%; ● Non-interest expense decreased $0.3 million, or 4.4%; and ● Efficiency ratio improved to 51.18% in 2021 compared to 66.66% in 2020.

Summary financial position at September 30, 2021 as compared to December 31, 2020:

● Total assets grew $200.2 million, or 13.7%, to $1.666 billion at September 30, 2021 from $1.466 billion at December 31, 2020; ● Loans and leases, net of deferred loan fees and cost and unearned income, increased $57.3 million, or 6.4%, to $958.4 million at September 30, 2021 from $901.1 million at December 31, 2020; ● Included in net loans and leases, were PPP loans outstanding, net of loan origination fees and costs, of $47.5 million at September 30, 2021, and $76.0 million at December 31, 2020; ● Total deposits increased $194.6 million, or 15.1% to $1.482 billion at September 30, 2021 from $1.287 billion at December 31, 2020; ● Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans improved to 0.47% at September 30, 2021 from 0.62% at December 31, 2020; ● Tangible book value was $8.10 per share at September 30, 2021, an increase of $0.40 per share, or 5.2%, from $7.70 per share at December 31, 2020; and ● The Bank was well capitalized with total risk-based capital and leverage ratios of 15.91% and 9.80%, respectively, at September 30, 2021, and 15.79% and 9.57%, respectively, at December 31, 2020.

"We are very pleased with our third quarter 2021 results," stated Gerard A. Champi, President and CEO. "We continued to expand our balance sheet, with total assets increasing $200.2 million year-to-date, as we strategically redirected excess liquidity from deposit inflows, into the investment portfolio. Our net interest income continued to be favorably impacted by reduced funding costs, origination fees recognized on forgiven PPP loans and organic loan growth, as borrowers took advantage of our proprietary "WOW" mortgage product. During the third quarter, we also expanded our commercial credit product offerings to include commercial equipment financing, through direct finance leases and simple interest loans. We hired a team of experienced professionals to establish this lending program, which is doing business under the name of 1st Equipment Finance. We expect that this new product offering will positively impact future revenues and enhance our net interest margin going forward. We continue to experience improvement in asset quality with further reductions in non-accrual loan levels and delinquency rates. We believe our balance sheet is well positioned as we look ahead to 2022," concluded Champi.

COVID-19 Pandemic Update

FNCB originated 679 PPP loans totaling $76.2 million during the first half of 2021 under a second round of funding and received $3.6 million in related loan origination fees associated with these originations, which was deferred and is being recognized upon forgiveness or repayment. As of September 30, 2021, PPP loans outstanding were $47.4 million, net of $2.0 million in net deferred origination fees. FNCB has been actively assisting customers through the forgiveness process. During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, FNCB received forgiveness for PPP loans totaling $105.4 million and expects to receive forgiveness for the majority of the balance PPP loans outstanding by the end of 2021.

During the first nine months of 2021, widespread availability and distribution of vaccines has led to improved economic growth across the United States and more specifically within our market area. However, lingering effects from the COVID-19 pandemic, including the effects of variants, such as the Delta variant, continue to impact employment and supply-chains affecting national, regional and local economies. FNCB branches are open, and while fully operational, FNCB continues to follow CDC and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania guidance and take additional precautions to ensure the safety of its customers and its employees.

Regarding our banking operations, commercial activity within our market area, while improving, remains volatile and has not returned to pre-pandemic levels. Economic restrictions adopted in 2020 caused many borrowers to request payment deferrals and other payment accommodations. As of the end of the third quarter of 2021, all have resumed making contractual principal and interest payments. While positive developments have occurred, management is keenly aware that uncertainty regarding the pandemic still exists. Additionally, FNCB's commercial customer base includes businesses in industries such as automobile, hotel/lodging, restaurants, hospitality, and retail and commercial real estate, all of which have been significantly and adversely impacted in 2020 and 2021 by economic restrictions and employment and supply-chain constraints related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Management continues to closely monitor customers within these industries as the economic recovery continues to unfold.

Management expects the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as certain provisions of legislative and regulatory relief efforts, to continue to impact FNCB's operations. At this time, management cannot determine or estimate the full magnitude of the impact and cannot provide any assurances as to the effect on FNCB's results of operations or financial position. The FNCB team will continue to work diligently to address any issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic in a safe and sound manner as they arise. Management believes that FNCB's balance sheet and capital position are strong and will allow FNCB to withstand any further challenges that may be presented.

Summary Results

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis increased $2.9 million, or 28.7%, to $13.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 from $10.1 million for the comparable period of 2020. The improvement in tax-equivalent net interest income primarily reflected an increase in tax-equivalent interest income of $2.1 million or 17.9%, to $13.6 million for the third quarter of 2021 from $11.5 million for the same quarter of 2020, coupled with a decrease in interest expense of $0.8 million, or 56.8%, to $0.6 million from $1.4 million comparing the third quarters of 2021 and 2020. The $2.1 million, or 17.9%, increase in tax-equivalent interest income comparing the third quarters of 2021 and 2020 largely reflected higher volumes of earning assets, coupled with a net increase in the tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio. Total average earning assets increased $236.3 million, or 18.7%, to $1.500 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2021 from $1.263 billion for the same three months of 2020, which reflected growth in both average loan and lease balances and average security balances. The tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio increased 62 basis points to 4.47% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to 3.85% for the same three months of 2020. Loan yields were favorably impacted by the recognition of $1.5 million in net deferred loan origination fees on forgiven PPP loans. Partially offsetting the positive impact due to the increase in loan and lease yields, was a 59-basis point reduction in the tax-equivalent yield on the securities portfolio to 2.52% for the third quarter of 2021 from 3.11% for the same quarter of 2020. The $0.8 million, or 56.8%, decrease in interest expense was primarily due to a 36-basis point reduction in the cost of funds to 0.23% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 from 0.59% for the same three months of 2020. Specifically, the average rate paid for interest-bearing deposits decreased 33 basis points to 0.22% for the third quarter of 2021 from 0.55% for the same period of 2020, which reflected the reduction in market interest rates and repricing of higher-costing time deposits upon maturity. FNCB experienced strong deposit growth due to additional fiscal stimulus and changes in consumer and business spending due to the reduction in economic activity and uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic. FNCB also experienced migration of time deposits into non-maturity deposits, due to sustained low market rates. Specifically, average interest-bearing deposits increased $136.6 million, or 14.5%, to $1.080 billion from $943.8 million comparing the third quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively. Average interest-bearing demand deposits increased $136.8 million, or 21.4%, to $774.9 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $638.1 million for the same quarter of 2020, while average savings deposits increased $24.4 million, or 23.2%, to $129.8 million from $105.4 million comparing the third quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively. Conversely, average time deposits decreased $24.7 million, or 12.3%, to $175.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 from $200.3 million for the same three months of 2020.

On a year-to-date basis, tax-equivalent net interest income increased $7.7 million, or 26.5%, to $36.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 from $29.2 million for the comparable period of 2020. The improvement in tax-equivalent net interest income was due primarily to a $4.9 million, or 14.3%, increase in tax-equivalent interest income, coupled with a $2.8 million, or 55.5%, decrease in interest expense. The increase in tax-equivalent interest income for the year-to-date period resulted mainly from the recognition of $3.9 million in PPP origination fees upon forgiveness and a $196.0 million, or 16.3%, increase in average earning asset balances. The $2.8 million, or 55.5%, decrease in interest expense resulted primarily from a decrease in funding costs and a reduction in average borrowed funds, partially offset by an increase in average interest-bearing deposits. FNCB's total cost of funds decreased 43 basis points to 0.29% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 from 0.72% for the same nine months of 2020, which largely reflected a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits of 39 basis points to 0.27% from 0.66%, respectively, comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020. Regarding volumes of interest-bearing liabilities, average borrowed funds decreased $54.7 million, or 84.1%, to $10.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, from $65.0 million for the same period of 2020, which reflected deposit oversupply as average interest-bearing deposits increased $161.2 million or 18.5% to 1.033 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 from $872.1 million for the same period of 2020.

FNCB’s tax-equivalent net interest margin improved 27 basis points to 3.46% for the third quarter of 2021 from 3.19% for the same quarter of 2020. On a year-to-date basis, the tax equivalent net interest margin improved 28 basis points to 3.51% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, from 3.23% for the same nine-month period of 2020. The margin improvement was primarily impacted by activity related to PPP loans, coupled with a decrease in funding costs.

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, non-interest income decreased $1.1 million, or 38.0%, to $1.8 million from $2.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The decrease was largely due to reductions in net gains on equity securities, net gains on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities and net gains on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale, partially offset by an increase in deposit service charges. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, net gains on equity securities were $156 thousand, a decrease of $690 thousand, or 81.6%, compared to $846 thousand for the same three months of 2020. Additionally, there were no net gains realized on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities during the three months ended September 30, 2021. Comparatively, net gains realized on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities were $433 thousand for the same three-month period of 2020. Net gains on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale were $41 thousand for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of $145 thousand, or 78.0%, compared to $186 thousand for the same quarter of 2020. These reductions were partially offset by a $165 thousand, or 19.6%, increase in deposit service charges to $1.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $844 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2020, which reflected increases in debit card and NSF fees. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, non-interest income decreased $0.9 million, or 11.7%, to $6.3 million from $7.2 million for the same period of 2020. Similar to the quarterly period, the year-to-date decrease resulted primarily from decreases in net gains on available-for-sale debt securities, net gains on equity securities and net gains on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale. Net gains on the sale of available-for-sale securities decreased $1.3 million, or 85.8%, to $213 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $1.5 million for the same nine-month period of 2020. This was coupled with a $308 thousand, or 35.7% decrease in net gains on the sale of equity securities and $153 thousand, or 32.9%, decrease in the net gain on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020. In addition, loan referral fees decreased $284 thousand, or 84.1%, to $54 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 from $338 thousand for the same nine months of 2020. These decreases were partially offset by a $462 thousand, or 19.4%, increase in deposit service charges, resulting primarily from an increase in debit card usage, and a settlement in the amount of $426 thousand from a bank-owned life insurance death benefit claim that was recognized in 2021. Loan-related fees increased $114 thousand, or 57.1%, to $314 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 from $200 thousand for the same period of 2020. The increase in loan-related fees was due primarily to the recognition of servicing fees on loans originated under the Main Street Lending Program.

Non-interest expense decreased $343 thousand, or 4.4% to $7.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 from $7.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, which primarily reflected decreases in other operating expenses and professional fees. Other operating expenses decreased $612 thousand, or 52.4% to $556 thousand for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $1.2 million for the same quarter of 2020. During the third quarter of 2020, FNCB incurred penalties of $399 thousand related to the prepayment of high-costing FHLB advances. There were no such penalties incurred during 2021. The reduction in other operating expenses was coupled with a $126 thousand, or 45.2%, decrease in professional fees to $153 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2021 from $279 thousand for the same three-month period of 2020. These decreases were partially offset by increases in salaries and benefits and data processing expenses. Salaries and benefits increased $187 thousand, or 4.9%, to $4.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, from $3.8 million for the same period in 2020. Data processing costs increased $207 thousand, or 27.5%, to $961 thousand for the third quarter of 2021 from $754 thousand, when compared to the same quarter of 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, non-interest expense increased $425 thousand, or 2.0%, to $21.9 million compared to $21.5 million for the same nine-month period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to increased salaries and employee benefits, data processing expenses and regulatory assessments, partially offset by a reduction in other operating expenses. Salaries and employee benefits increased $534 thousand, or 4.7%, to $11.8 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $11.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, reflecting higher full-time salaries, payroll taxes and benefits associated with staff additions. Data processing expenses increased $477 thousand, or 21.8%, to $2.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $2.2 million for the same period of 2020, which included added costs associated with a remote work environment, enhancements made to FNCB's digital banking services, including cybersecurity protection, and higher software costs. Regulatory assessments increased $204 thousand, or 79.8%, to $460 thousand at September 30, 2021, from $256 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, which reflected the utilization of the remaining FDIC small bank assessment credits in 2020.

Asset Quality

FNCB's asset quality improved throughout 2021, as total non-performing loans decreased $1.1 million, or 19.8%, to $4.5 million, or 0.47% of total loans, at September 30, 2021 from $5.6 million, or 0.62% of total loans, at December 31, 2020. The improvement primarily reflected the payoff of one commercial relationship, strong repayment activity and the return of several loans to accrual status. Year-over-year, non-performing loans decreased $1.7 million, or 27.5%, from $6.2 million, or 0.64% of total loans, at September 30, 2020. FNCB’s loan delinquency rate (total delinquent loans as a percentage of total loans) improved to 0.61% at September 30, 2021, compared to 0.99% at December 31, 2020 and 0.81% at September 30, 2020. FNCB recorded a credit to provision for loan and lease losses of $0.5 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $0.1 million provision for the same quarter of 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the credit to provision for loan and lease losses totaled $0.2 million compared to $2.0 million provision for the same period of 2020. The credit provisioning in 2020 was directly related to the economic disruption and uncertainty caused by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The allowance for loan and lease losses was $12.0 million, or 1.25% of total loans, at September 30, 2021, compared to $11.9 million, or 1.33% of total loans, at December 31, 2020 and $12.3 million, or 1.28% of total loans, at September 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, which are 100.0% guaranteed by the federal government, this ratio was 1.32% at September 30, 2021.

Financial Condition

Total assets increased $200.2 million, or 13.7%, to $1.666 billion at September 30, 2021 from $1.466 billion at December 31, 2020. The change in total assets primarily reflected increases in net loans and leases, available-for-sale debt securities and cash and cash equivalents. Available-for-sale debt securities increased $120.3 million, or 34.4%, to $470.3 million at September 30, 2021 from $350.0 million at December 31, 2020, which was primarily due to the deployment of excess liquidity into the investment portfolio. Also contributing to balance sheet expansion was a $57.2 million, or 6.4%, increase in net loans and leases to $946.4 million at September 30, 2021 from $889.2 million at December 31, 2020, primarily due to the origination and funding of a second round of PPP loans, partially offset by PPP loan forgiveness. Cash and cash equivalents increased $18.4 million, or 11.8%, to $174.2 million at September 30, 2021 from $155.8 million at December 31, 2020. Total deposits increased $194.6 million, or 15.1%, to $1.482 billion at September 30, 2021 from $1.287 billion at December 31, 2020. Total borrowed funds, comprised entirely of FNCB's junior subordinated debentures, remained constant at $10.3 million at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

Total shareholders’ equity increased $6.1 million, or 4.0%, to $162.0 million at September 30, 2021 from $155.9 million at December 31, 2020. The increase in capital was primarily due to net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 of $17.4 million, partially offset by $3.9 million in dividends declared and paid for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, a $5.5 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income related primarily to the depreciation in the fair value of FNCB's available-for-sale debt securities, net of deferred taxes, and $2.4 million for the repurchase of 330,759 common shares under a board authorized stock repurchase program. FNCB Bank was considered well capitalized with total risk-based capital and Tier 1 leverage ratios of 15.91% and 9.80% at September 30, 2021, and 15.79% and 9.57% at December 31, 2020, respectively.

Availability of Filings

Copies of FNCB’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on form 10-Q will be provided upon request from: Shareholder Relations, FNCB Bancorp, Inc., 102 East Drinker Street, Dunmore, PA 18512 or by calling (570) 348-6419. FNCB’s SEC filings including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q are also available free of charge on the Investor Relations page of FNCB’s website, www.fncb.com, and on the SEC website at: http://www.sec.gov/edgar/searchedgar/companysearch.html

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data





Sept 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Per share data: Net income (fully diluted) $ 0.31 $ 0.26 $ 0.29 $ 0.26 $ 0.20 Cash dividends declared $ 0.075 $ 0.060 $ 0.060 $ 0.055 $ 0.055 Book value $ 8.10 $ 7.99 $ 7.65 $ 7.70 $ 7.41 Tangible book value $ 8.10 $ 7.99 $ 7.65 $ 7.70 $ 7.41 Market value: High $ 8.35 $ 7.98 $ 8.94 $ 7.95 $ 6.93 Low $ 7.17 $ 6.90 $ 5.80 $ 5.16 $ 5.08 Close $ 8.23 $ 7.27 $ 7.54 $ 6.40 $ 5.32 Common shares outstanding 19,985,837 20,102,602 20,240,668 20,245,649 20,243,589 Selected ratios: Annualized return on average assets 1.58 % 1.38 % 1.61 % 1.41 % 1.15 % Annualized return on average shareholders' equity 15.61 % 13.37 % 15.27 % 13.49 % 11.05 % Efficiency ratio 51.18 % 51.86 % 51.87 % 54.89 % 66.66 % Tier I leverage ratio (FNCB Bank) 9.80 % 9.90 % 9.88 % 9.57 % 10.17 % Total risk-based capital to risk-adjusted assets (FNCB Bank) 15.91 % 15.79 % 16.26 % 15.79 % 16.09 % Average shareholders' equity to average total assets 10.14 % 10.35 % 10.53 % 10.42 % 10.40 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 3.63 % 3.80 % 3.85 % 4.05 % 3.65 % Cost of funds 0.23 % 0.30 % 0.34 % 0.44 % 0.59 % Net interest spread (FTE) 3.40 % 3.50 % 3.51 % 3.61 % 3.06 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.46 % 3.58 % 3.59 % 3.70 % 3.19 % Total delinquent loans/total loans 0.61 % 0.56 % 0.70 % 0.99 % 0.81 % Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans 1.25 % 1.26 % 1.30 % 1.33 % 1.28 % Non-performing loans/total loans 0.47 % 0.46 % 0.52 % 0.62 % 0.64 % Annualized net (recoveries) charge-offs /average loans (0.03 %) (0.02 %) 0.03 % 0.09 % (0.49 %)





FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income





Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except share data) 2021 2020 Interest income Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 30,724 $ 27,277 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 5,956 5,242 Tax-exempt 1,519 908 Dividends 176 184 Total interest and dividends on securities 7,651 6,334 Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks 35 25 Total interest income 38,410 33,636 Interest expense Interest on deposits 2,098 4,327 Interest on borrowed funds Federal Reserve Bank Discount Window advances - 32 Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh advances - 474 Junior subordinated debentures 143 200 Total interest on borrowed funds 143 706 Total interest expense 2,241 5,033 Net interest income before (credit) provision for loan and lease losses 36,169 28,603 (Credit) provision for loan and lease losses (172 ) 2,056 Net interest income after (credit) provision for loan and lease losses 36,341 26,547 Non-interest income Deposit service charges 2,839 2,377 Net gain on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities 213 1,504 Net gain on equity securities 556 864 Net gain on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale 312 465 Loan-related fees 314 200 Income from bank-owned life insurance 402 366 Bank-owned life insurance settlement 426 - Loan referral fees 54 338 Merchant services revenue 453 401 Other 756 650 Total non-interest income 6,325 7,165 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 11,796 11,262 Occupancy expense 1,490 1,520 Equipment expense 1,005 1,112 Advertising expense 491 495 Data processing expense 2,665 2,188 Regulatory assessments 460 256 Bank shares tax 1,009 878 Professional fees 524 660 Other operating expenses 2,457 3,101 Total non-interest expense 21,897 21,472 Income before income taxes 20,769 12,240 Income tax expense 3,356 2,049 Net income $ 17,413 $ 10,191 Income per share Basic $ 0.86 $ 0.50 Diluted $ 0.86 $ 0.50 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.195 $ 0.165 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 20,152,934 20,199,933 Diluted 20,164,331 20,201,289





FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Quarter-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income





Three Months Ended Sept 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, (in thousands, except share data) 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Interest income Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 10,696 $ 10,242 $ 9,786 $ 10,338 $ 9,078 Interest and dividends on securities Taxable 2,070 1,980 1,906 1,832 1,698 Tax-exempt 517 516 486 465 463 Dividends 55 59 62 64 62 Total interest and dividends on securities 2,642 2,555 2,454 2,361 2,223 Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks 31 1 3 3 1 Total interest income 13,369 12,798 12,243 12,702 11,302 Interest expense Interest on deposits 582 718 798 1,077 1,291 Interest on borrowed funds Federal Reserve Bank Discount Window advances - - - - 18 Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh advances - - - - 95 Junior subordinated debentures 47 48 48 50 52 Total interest on borrowed funds 47 48 48 50 165 Total interest expense 629 766 846 1,127 1,456 Net interest income before (credit) provision for loan and lease losses 12,740 12,032 11,397 11,575 9,846 (Credit) provision for loan and lease losses (513 ) 155 186 (115 ) 74 Net interest income after (credit) provision for loan and lease losses 13,253 11,877 11,211 11,690 9,772 Non-interest income Deposit service charges 1,009 956 874 875 844 Net gain on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities - - 213 24 433 Net gain on equity securities 156 36 364 307 846 Net gain on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale 41 47 224 188 186 Loan-related fees 77 104 133 148 119 Income from bank-owned life insurance 139 142 121 116 118 Bank-owned life insurance settlement - 4 422 - - Loan referral fees 38 16 - 52 76 Merchant services revenue 159 156 138 164 154 Other 223 248 285 211 194 Total non-interest income 1,842 1,709 2,774 2,085 2,970 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 4,022 4,038 3,736 3,984 3,835 Occupancy expense 450 431 609 532 500 Equipment expense 319 333 353 365 381 Advertising expense 160 214 117 190 175 Data processing expense 961 885 819 745 754 Regulatory assessments 160 112 188 131 122 Bank shares tax 352 342 315 (92 ) 263 Professional fees 153 112 259 339 279 Other operating expenses 923 759 775 1,249 1,534 Total non-interest expense 7,500 7,226 7,171 7,443 7,843 Income before income taxes 7,595 6,360 6,814 6,332 4,899 Income tax expense 1,244 1,131 981 1,176 792 Net income $ 6,351 $ 5,229 $ 5,833 $ 5,156 $ 4,107 Income per share Basic $ 0.31 $ 0.26 $ 0.29 $ 0.26 $ 0.20 Diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.26 $ 0.29 $ 0.26 $ 0.20 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.075 $ 0.060 $ 0.060 $ 0.055 $ 0.055 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 19,997,021 20,222,216 20,242,262 20,241,730 20,235,384 Diluted 20,009,387 20,232,694 20,253,606 20,244,652 20,235,384





FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets





Sept 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, (in thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and due from banks $ 24,612 $ 24,782 $ 22,382 $ 24,822 $ 26,121 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 149,581 31,160 76,172 130,989 78,895 Total cash and cash equivalents 174,193 55,942 98,554 155,811 105,016 Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 470,323 432,807 407,396 350,035 321,399 Equity securities, at fair value 4,777 4,303 4,267 3,026 2,719 Restricted stock, at cost 1,826 1,099 1,149 1,745 1,791 Loans held for sale 491 642 267 2,107 662 Loans and leases, net of deferred loan fees and costs and unearned income 958,408 976,538 931,943 901,102 960,229 Allowance for loan and lease losses (12,018 ) (12,285 ) (12,076 ) (11,950 ) (12,269 ) Net loans and leases 946,390 964,253 919,867 889,152 947,960 Bank premises and equipment, net 17,269 17,360 17,407 17,579 17,413 Accrued interest receivable 4,593 4,485 4,567 4,286 4,693 Bank-owned life insurance 33,355 33,216 33,074 31,712 31,596 Other assets 12,674 10,656 13,488 10,226 9,942 Total assets $ 1,665,891 $ 1,524,763 $ 1,500,036 $ 1,465,679 $ 1,443,191 Liabilities Deposits: Demand (non-interest-bearing) $ 321,952 $ 312,408 $ 319,532 $ 271,499 $ 274,110 Interest-bearing 1,160,114 1,025,770 1,003,296 1,015,949 998,128 Total deposits 1,482,066 1,338,178 1,322,828 1,287,448 1,272,238 Borrowed funds 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 Accrued interest payable 56 87 99 108 139 Other liabilities 11,509 15,574 11,869 11,953 10,458 Total liabilities 1,503,941 1,364,149 1,345,106 1,309,819 1,293,145 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock - - - - - Common stock 24,982 25,128 25,300 25,307 25,304 Additional paid-in capital 80,000 80,591 81,640 81,587 81,500 Retained earnings 48,541 43,698 39,691 35,080 31,044 Accumulated other comprehensive income 8,427 11,197 8,299 13,886 12,198 Total shareholders' equity 161,950 160,614 154,930 155,860 150,046 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,665,891 $ 1,524,763 $ 1,500,036 $ 1,465,679 $ 1,443,191





FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Summary Tax-equivalent Net Interest Income





Three Months Ended Sept 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Interest income Loans: Loans - taxable $ 10,364 $ 9,897 $ 9,401 $ 9,938 $ 8,688 Loans - tax-free 420 437 487 506 494 Total loans 10,784 10,334 9,888 10,444 9,182 Securities: Securities, taxable 2,125 2,039 1,968 1,896 1,760 Securities, tax-free 654 653 615 589 586 Total interest and dividends on securities 2,779 2,692 2,583 2,485 2,346 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 31 1 3 3 1 Total interest income 13,594 13,027 12,474 12,932 11,529 Interest expense Deposits 582 718 798 1,077 1,291 Borrowed funds 47 48 48 50 165 Total interest expense 629 766 846 1,127 1,456 Net interest income $ 12,965 $ 12,261 $ 11,628 $ 11,805 $ 10,073 Average balances Earning assets: Loans: Loans - taxable $ 921,648 $ 909,833 $ 873,544 $ 889,964 $ 908,095 Loans - tax-free 43,091 44,583 46,897 46,444 44,826 Total loans 964,739 954,416 920,441 936,408 952,921 Securities: Securities, taxable 357,684 326,848 286,128 255,111 232,081 Securities, tax-free 82,706 82,304 75,876 71,154 69,973 Total securities 440,390 409,152 362,004 326,265 302,054 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks (a) 94,434 7,042 13,490 14,808 8,286 Total interest-earning assets (a) 1,499,563 1,370,610 1,295,935 1,277,481 1,263,261 Non-earning assets (a) 105,912 145,861 175,301 181,708 159,037 Total assets $ 1,593,014 $ 1,516,471 $ 1,471,236 $ 1,459,189 $ 1,422,298 Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits $ 1,080,312 $ 1,019,612 $ 999,085 $ 1,016,916 $ 943,754 Borrowed funds 10,419 10,310 10,310 10,310 51,629 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,090,731 1,029,922 1,009,395 1,027,226 995,383 Demand deposits 325,571 317,670 294,525 268,531 267,636 Other liabilities 15,258 11,998 12,413 11,377 11,384 Shareholders' equity 161,454 156,881 154,903 152,055 147,895 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,593,014 $ 1,561,471 $ 1,471,236 $ 1,459,189 $ 1,422,298 Yield/Cost Earning assets: Loans: Interest and fees on loans - taxable 4.50 % 4.35 % 4.30 % 4.47 % 3.83 % Interest and fees on loans - tax-free 3.90 % 3.92 % 4.15 % 4.36 % 4.41 % Total loans 4.47 % 4.33 % 4.30 % 4.46 % 3.85 % Securities: Securities, taxable 2.38 % 2.50 % 2.75 % 2.97 % 3.03 % Securities, tax-free 3.16 % 3.17 % 3.24 % 3.31 % 3.35 % Total securities 2.52 % 2.63 % 2.85 % 3.05 % 3.11 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks (a) 0.13 % 0.06 % 0.09 % 0.08 % 0.05 % Total earning assets (a) 3.63 % 3.80 % 3.85 % 4.05 % 3.65 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest on deposits 0.22 % 0.28 % 0.32 % 0.42 % 0.55 % Interest on borrowed funds 1.80 % 1.86 % 1.86 % 1.94 % 1.28 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.23 % 0.30 % 0.34 % 0.44 % 0.59 % Net interest spread (a) 3.40 % 3.50 % 3.51 % 3.61 % 3.06 % Net interest margin (a) 3.46 % 3.58 % 3.59 % 3.70 % 3.19 % (a) Reflects revisions to average balances for the three months ended September 30, 2020 to reclassify certain average deposits in other banks from interest-bearing deposits in other banks to non-earning assets in the amount of $62,315.





FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Asset Quality Data





Sept 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, (in thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 At period end Non-accrual loans, including non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans (TDRs) $ 4,475 $ 4,555 $ 4,842 $ 5,581 $ 6,176 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing - - - - - Total non-performing loans 4,475 4,555 4,842 5,581 6,176 Other real estate owned (OREO) 54 236 58 58 58 Other non-performing assets 1,773 1,773 1,900 1,900 1,900 Total non-performing assets $ 6,302 $ 6,564 $ 6,800 $ 7,539 $ 8,134 Accruing TDRs $ 6,666 $ 6,823 $ 6,962 $ 6,975 $ 7,216 For the three months ended Allowance for loan and lease losses Beginning balance $ 12,285 $ 12,076 $ 11,950 $ 12,269 $ 11,024 Loans charged-off 255 136 361 338 582 Recoveries of charged-off loans 501 190 301 134 1,753 Net (recoveries) charge-offs (246 ) (54 ) 60 204 (1,171 ) (Credit) provision for loan and lease losses (513 ) 155 186 (115 ) 74 Ending balance $ 12,018 $ 12,285 $ 12,076 $ 11,950 $ 12,269





FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations





Sept 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Annualized net interest margin: Net interest margin (1 divided by 3) 3.46 % 3.58 % 3.59 % 3.70 % 3.19 % Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) (2 divided by 4) 3.15 % 3.45 % 3.37 % 3.49 % 3.40 % Net interest income (FTE) (1) $ 12,965 $ 12,261 $ 11,628 $ 11,805 $ 10,073 PPP loan interest and fee income 1,709 1,319 1,499 1,485 298 Net interest income (FTE), excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) (2) $ 11,256 $ 10,942 $ 10,129 $ 10,320 $ 9,775 Average earning assets (3)(a) $ 1,499,563 $ 1,370,610 $ 1,295,935 $ 1,277,481 $ 1,263,261 Average PPP loans 69,132 101,779 94,801 95,837 114,395 Average earning assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) (4) $ 1,430,431 $ 1,268,831 $ 1,201,134 $ 1,181,644 $ 1,148,866 Allowance for loan and lease losses/total period end loans Allowance for loans and lease losses/total period end loans (5 divided by 6) 1.25 % 1.26 % 1.30 % 1.33 % 1.28 % Allowance for loans and lease losses/total period end loans, excluding PPP loans (5 divided by 7) 1.32 % 1.37 % 1.46 % 1.45 % 1.45 % Allowance for loans and lease losses (5) $ 12,018 $ 12,285 $ 12,076 $ 11,950 $ 12,269 Total period end loans (6) $ 958,408 $ 976,538 $ 931,943 $ 901,102 $ 960,229 PPP loans outstanding at period end 49,434 82,354 103,466 76,004 114,784 Total period end loans, excluding PPP loans (7) $ 908,974 $ 894,184 $ 828,477 $ 825,098 $ 845,445 (a) Reflects revisions to average balances for the three months ended September 30, 2020 to reclassify certain average deposits in other banks from interest-bearing deposits in other banks to non-earning assets in the amount of $62,315.



